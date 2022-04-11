Grimm makes return to majors

Justin Grimm officially made his return to the big leagues on Monday night.

The former Virginia High star pitched a scoreless ninth inning to polish off Oakland’s 13-2 trouncing of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

It was Grimm’s first MLB regular-season appearance since Aug. 27, 2020 when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grimm opened his outing by striking out Francisco Mejia, got Kevin Kiermaier on a groundout and after allowing a two-out single to Taylor Walls, recorded a game-ending strikeout of Brett Phillips.

The 33-year-old made the A’s opening-day roster after an impressive showing in spring training.