Grimm makes return to majors

Oakland relief pitcher Justin Grimm shakes hands with Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt after closing out the win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.

 The Associated Press

Justin Grimm officially made his return to the big leagues on Monday night.

The former Virginia High star pitched a scoreless ninth inning to polish off Oakland’s 13-2 trouncing of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

It was Grimm’s first MLB regular-season appearance since Aug. 27, 2020 when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grimm opened his outing by striking out Francisco Mejia, got Kevin Kiermaier on a groundout and after allowing a two-out single to Taylor Walls, recorded a game-ending strikeout of Brett Phillips.

The 33-year-old made the A’s opening-day roster after an impressive showing in spring training.

