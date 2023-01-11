Grimm enjoyed 'great experience' in Dominican

Justin Grimm has pitched in the World Series at Wrigley Field, faced David Ortiz at Fenway Park, played in empty stadiums during the bizarre, truncated 2020 COVID-19 season and has battled the likes of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

The Virginia High graduate’s latest baseball adventure took place in November and December as he suited up for Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Winter League.

“It was my first time ever playing winter ball and I wasn’t sure what to expect from it,” Grimm said. “But I’m glad I did it, because it was a great experience to go down there and see where a lot of friends I made over the years grew up and immerse in their culture a little.”

Grimm knows folks in the Dominican Republic have a passion for the sport and the 34-year-old got to witness the baseball love affair firsthand.

“The crowds were electric,” Grimm said. “The passion these fans have for the game of baseball is so cool to see. Take the band in right field in Oakland and times that by 10. I still have times I’m sitting around and I can hear the fans playing their instruments and blowing their horns to a certain beat.”

He gave the Licey fans plenty to cheer about as he had a 1.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances. Winter ball was a winner.

“I thought I threw the ball very well,” Grimm said, “My fastball was playing well and I was very happy to get out there and compete again.”

Grimm had not pitched in a live game since May 27 for the Oakland Athletics, a day before the American League club designated him for assignment.

In nine innings of work for Tigres del Licey, Grimm allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with eight walks and eight strikeouts.

“I had a few weeks to prepare to go compete and the first couple of outings were shaky from a walks standpoint, but I still got the job done,” Grimm said. “I locked it in around the third outing and I was very dominant from that point on. I used my fastball more than I have in a long time and it really was just getting weak contact and also setting up the breaking balls to play more.”

These weren’t overmatched youngsters Grimm was facing either.

“The level of competition is probably Triple-A, big-league competition,” Grimm said. “You may have a young talented prospect all the way to some of the best stars in our game at the MLB level.”

Among Grimm’s teammates was 6-foot-7 Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz.

“The talent he displays is amazing,” Grimm said. “As he gets older and becomes more experienced he has the chance to be one of the greatest players ever to play our game. I always joked with him he was the size of an Avatar. He was built like the Avatar you see in the movie. Pretty incredible.”

Grimm’s wife, Gina, and two young sons – Austin and Jaxon – also accompanied the hurler on the winter sojourn.

“I took my wife and kids for the experience, plus I’m at a point where I don’t think being away from them longer than a month is in the playbook,” Grimm said. “We had an amazing experience and took the family to the beach on off days, plus I got to take my boys to the Nickelodeon resort in Punta Cana with a small break in action.”

Grimm is taking a break now and was on vacation with his wife in Costa Rica on Monday where he watched his beloved Georgia Bulldogs – he pitched at UGa from 2008-2010 – trounce Texas Christian University in college football’s national title game.

The right-hander had a 4.11 ERA in 15 outings for the A’s during the 2022 season and has appeared in 325 regular-season MLB games over nine seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland.

He also pitched in nine playoff games for the Cubs in 2015 and 2016, winning a ring with the club in ’16.

What’s next after his Winter League stint?

“I am now going to see if it leads to anything.” Grimm said. “Mentally, I am OK either way. My next step is maybe training with a guy out of Charlotte at Tread Athletics to see if there is anything we can do to squeeze the last little bit out of the tank.

“If anything this past year taught me, it is that I am still able to compete at a high level in this game and that I belong in the major leagues, so that’s always the goal moving forward and if that isn’t an option, I can hang up my hat knowing I gave it everything. I look forward to teaching my boys the game if they seem interested. If they choose golf, I will have to just find someone else and tell them good luck.”

Grimm closed that last sentence with a laugh, but this is no joke: Whatever the future holds, he certainly savored his taste of baseball in the Caribbean.

“I would recommend more guys – even if it’s just for a month – to go experience playing ball there,” Grimm said.