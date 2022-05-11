 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grimm effective against Tigers

  Updated
Justin Grimm

 The Associated Press

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Grimm works scoreless inning

Justin Grimm (Virginia High) worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, polishing off his team’s 9-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Grimm allowed singles to Jeimer Canedlario and Miguel Cabrera to begin the outing, but then induced Jonathan Schoop to ground into a double play. He ended the game by getting Willi Castro on a groundout.

Cabrera, a future Hall of Famer with 3,013 career hits, is 6-for-9 lifetime against Grimm.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Grimm has a 5.00 ERA in 10 outings.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Miller gets NFCA honors

King University softball standout Rikkelle Miller has been selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Southeast Region. She is only the second player in program history to be selected first team all-region by the NFCA.

Miller was selected first team All-Conference Carolinas and earns NFCA All-Region honors for the first time. She has played both third base and catcher as she was selected All-Region at non-pitcher/utility.

She is the second Tornado to earn first team all-region accolades from the NFCA, joining Hannah Riddle in 2018. Miller ranks eighth in southeast region with a .756 slugging percentage, sixth with 69 hits, and 13th with 16 doubles. Her 15 home runs rank fourth in the region and her 49 runs batted in is good enough for 10th. She also owns an OPS of 1.193.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rice transfer lands with Hokies.

Rice center Mylyjael Poteat has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, according to the Roanoke Times.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 13.8 minutes for Conference USA member Rice (16-17, 7-11) as a sophomore this year. He played in 33 games this year, starting just three. He shot 62% from the field — the seventh-best single-

Poteat, a native of Reidsville, N.C., has three years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility.

