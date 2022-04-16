GREGORY COLUMN: There's nothing routine about a dirt race at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As expected, the naysayers for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race have resurfaced the past few days.

According to these spoiled couch racers, dirt has no place in the major league NASCAR arena with its spiffy tracks and corporate suites. The scene is too messy and unpredictable.

How many folks remember why BMS officials decided to embark on the million-dollar makeover two years ago?

It was because fans were not coming to the spring race. That’s the bottom line – attendance and overall buzz around the tourist-reliant city.

Last year’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race was overshadowed by a variety of obstacles, including dust and two days of heavy rain on race weekend.

The chorus of doubters grew louder before a Monday afternoon doubleheader with the Truck and Cup series. But by Monday night, drivers and fans were talking about how much fun they had.

Flash forward to this weekend.

Track officials have made a variety of improvements, including the addition of progressive banking. That move generated positive reviews during the recent Bristol Dirt Nationals, as drivers found options on the low, middle and high lanes.

It takes courage to venture onto the high side at BMS, which features 20-degree banking. But dirt track veterans such as Kyle Larson have made it work.

Judging by the activity in the campgrounds Saturday morning and tips from reliable sources, ticket sales are up for tonight’s Food City Dirt Race.

As for those pesky dust clouds that impaired vision during Friday’s afternoon practice session, that problem should be solved by the move to a 7 p.m. start time this year. No matter the track, dust is an issue for every promoter that dares to hold a dirt race in the day.

What sort of show can fans expect tonight? Not even the smartest engineer or crew chief can predict how the durable 3,400-pound Next Gen cars will respond, but the drama has to be more compelling than the last two short track snoozers held at Richmond and Martinsville.

In a word, the Martinsville race was painful to watch.

By nature, dirt track racing is a wild spectacle that evolves with each turn.

Drivers are in a constant search to find moisture in the track surface. This mysterious game is all about finding a cushion that leads to consistent and fast laps.

If fans enjoyed the late-race strategy that played out at Richmond on April 3, they should at least appreciate some parts of the Food City Dirt Race.

Dirt Racing, especially on a grand stage such as Bristol Motor Speedway, remains an acquired taste.

Alas, there will be nothing routine or boring about the second edition of the Food City Dirt Race.

Let the naysayers, who likely have never attended an actual Super Late Model event at a traditional dirt track, whine all they want. The dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway is a unique treat for those fans who enjoy a dose of variety and unpredictability.

PIT STOPS: Dirt track fans were treated to more excitement late Friday night at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, as Brandon Overton (Evans, Georgia) passed Jonathan Davenport on the final lap of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series event to earn a $10,000 payday. Chris Ferguson, Ross Bailes and Dale McDowell rounded out the top five. Jensen Ford (Johnson City, Tennessee) led the local contingent with a ninth-place finish, while Tyler Arrington (Honaker, Virginia) took the No. 11 spot and Travis Greer (Marion, Virginia) finished 21st in the 23-car field. …According to a Saturday morning post on the Lonesome Pine Raceway Facebook page, the historic asphalt oval located in the far Southwest Virginia town of Coeburn will reopen for its 50th anniversary season. A drivers’ meeting has been scheduled for April 30 at 10 a.m. in the LPR grandstands.

