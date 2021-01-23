GREGORY COLUMN: The transformation from concrete to dirt goes on at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The rumble at Bristol Motor Speedway began at daybreak Saturday and continued until dusk.
Instead of 3,400 stock cars driven by fearless NASCAR Cup stars, the action around the high banks featured massive dump trucks piloted by determined workers from Baker Construction Services of Bluff City.
It’s all part of one of the hottest stories in motorsports - the transformation of concrete-coated BMS into a dirt track.
While fans have been counting down the days until the Food City Dirt Race on March 28, the staff from BMS, Speedway Motorsports and Baker have steadily been preparing an elaborate stage.
On Friday, 200 truckloads deposited 2,000 yards of dirt on the track.
According to Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development Steve Swift, a similar output was expected Saturday.
“It’s very fun to watch,” Swift said. “This project has been talked about for a long time in the planning stages. NASCAR gave us the green light to do it, and it’s fun to see it actually happen.”
BMS has already reached a socially distanced sellout of around 30,000 spectators for the first Cup race to be held on a dirt surface since 1970.
Meanwhile, the debate between NASCAR traditionalists and progressives rage daily on social media forums and talk shows. Is BMS resorting to a gimmick to attract interest for its spring program, which has struggled in terms of attendance?
Due to COVID-19 and the restriction on public gatherings, there’s no way to tell if the grand BMS dirt experiment would have generated a near-sellout crowd.
The latest bold move at BMS has definitely created a stir, especially in the dirt racing community. Along with the NASCAR Cup and Truck events, BMS will host events for the World of Outlaws, Super Late Models and various grassroots dirt classes in March and April.
For the past few days, workers have concentrated on the final lift of the surface in Turns 3 and 4. Bulldozers are equipped with advanced GPS satellite-tracking systems, which decipher where the blade needs to be in correlation to the track design.
Instead of doing things by feel, the dozer operator can use precision to place the dirt where it needs to be. Banking in the corners will be 19 degrees.
The mastermind behind the project is Georgia-based Tony Harper, a designer for tracks for Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR.
“We call Tony our head designer because he’s pretty much designed every racetrack that’s been paved in the last 20 years,” Swift said.
Swift said Saturday that work is ahead of surface, but complexities remain.
“Once we get the dirt on the track, that’s where the hard part comes,” Swift said. “We have to make sure that we’ve got the correct surface to create great racing.”
Swift hopes to start prepping and watering the track by mid-February. The next step would be a welcome sight to dirt track diehards, as packer cars will make multiple laps around the track to smooth out the racing groove.
Swift credited Chad Baker, president of Baker Construction Services, for his persistence. Baker and his company also laid the groundwork for the World of Outlaws and Super Late Model events on dirt at BMS in 2000 and 2001.
“Chad knows only one gear, and that’s overdrive, and he just knows what it takes to make things happen,” Swift said. “Chad and his workers are as excited about this project as we are.”
Bristol residents can expect to see a parade of around 150 dump trucks per day at BMS over the next few weeks.
“We work whenever the sun is out,” Swift said. “There’s lots of pressure. But we’re looking good right now.”
