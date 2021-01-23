GREGORY COLUMN: The transformation from concrete to dirt goes on at BMS

Due to COVID-19 and the restriction on public gatherings, there’s no way to tell if the grand BMS dirt experiment would have generated a near-sellout crowd.

The latest bold move at BMS has definitely created a stir, especially in the dirt racing community. Along with the NASCAR Cup and Truck events, BMS will host events for the World of Outlaws, Super Late Models and various grassroots dirt classes in March and April.

For the past few days, workers have concentrated on the final lift of the surface in Turns 3 and 4. Bulldozers are equipped with advanced GPS satellite-tracking systems, which decipher where the blade needs to be in correlation to the track design.

Instead of doing things by feel, the dozer operator can use precision to place the dirt where it needs to be. Banking in the corners will be 19 degrees.

The mastermind behind the project is Georgia-based Tony Harper, a designer for tracks for Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR.

“We call Tony our head designer because he’s pretty much designed every racetrack that’s been paved in the last 20 years,” Swift said.

Swift said Saturday that work is ahead of surface, but complexities remain.