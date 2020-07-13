Since its inception in 1985, the All-Star Race has been billed as a high-stakes celebration for the extended NASCAR family.
Call it the stock car version of the county fair.
In a season that has been hampered by ugly racial divisions, angry threats and the menace of COVID-19, NASCAR could certainly use a heaping helping of fun.
If you listen to many traditional fans, there is no better setting for hardcore racing and Mayberry-style ambience than Bristol Motor Speedway.
Up to 30,000 fans will be allowed inside the Hillbilly Thunderdome for Wednesday’s All-Star Race spectacle that will include eye-popping underglow lighting on cars, fireworks and a four-segment thrill ride that offers a $1 million reward to the winner. It’s interesting to note that tickets were still available as of Monday.
As the number of COVID-19 cases rises around the nation and concern mounts over the viability of football at any level this fall, Americans need the BMS fan experiment to work.
Residents around the Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia region also need a boost.
Major tourist events such as the Virginia Highlands Festival, the Appalachian Fair and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to the pandemic, while all sorts of businesses are struggling mightily.
One of the neatest parts of the All-Star experience has long been the sense of the unknown.
What sort of flashy paint schemes will car owners unveil? What sort of gimmicks will race officials conjure up? And what kind of risks will drivers be willing to take in pursuit of the big prize?
It would be nice if spectators could simply forget their troubles, wear their face masks and just revel in this celebration of NASCAR’s boldest hearts and brightest minds.
But there is an inescapable and increasingly controversial shadow to the 2020 All-Star Race.
Will this surreal version of the stock car county fair backfire or set a standard for other sports fans, athletes and organizations to follow?
The stakes have never been higher.
