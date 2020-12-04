GREGORY COLUMN: The Grinch has stolen the Arby's Classic

It’s been a holiday tradition since 1983.
From Wise County to Morristown, boys basketball fans throughout far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have gathered at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall to watch established teams and rising stars compete in the Arby’s Classic tournament.
The first two productions, dubbed the Mountain Empire Classic, set the stage as Mike Porter of Pulaski County delivered astonishing dunks en route to earning back-to-back most valuable player trophies.
Braving snow storms, icy roads and bone chilling cold, many of the same hoops fanatics have returned to Viking Hall ever since. Diehard followers enjoy every tournament matchup from customary seats.
There will be no hoops heaven in Bristol this year. On Thursday, the Arby’s Classic was cancelled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.
The move, which should serve as yet another wakeup call to the severity of the pandemic, was not a major surprise but it still stings to Classic veterans.
Over the years, a sub-culture has developed around the tournament with beloved teams, blue-chip athletes and legendary coaches.
For young fans, it’s a rite of passage to venture high into the rafters to watch the morning session and then stay until the nightcap while dining on hot dogs and Mountain Dews.
When the Bristol Mall closed, Viking Hall was transformed into one of most popular teen gathering spots in the region. During tournament games, the hallways of the expansive facility feature a never-ending procession of new clothes, fancy shoes and snazzy gadgets.
The scene also includes all manner of halftime attractions, from dance squads to half-court heaves.
High school coaches come to scout, college coaches come to recruit, and players of all ages come to learn.
During game breaks in the hospitality room, there are spirited debates over the best players, teams and coaches in tournament history. Every serious fan has a favorite player and unique story, and those shared experiences transcend the Classic into a family reunion.
Recent highlights have included the laser-like intensity of Mentor (Ohio) head coach Robert Krizancic, the athletic stylings of 2013 Classic MVP Isaiah Wilkins from Greater Atlanta Christian, and the must-see buzz surrounding Gate City star Mac McClung in 2017.
The Classic alumni can rival most high school hoops tournaments in the nation. According to the tournament media guide, over 70 athletes who played in the Viking Hall showcase are currently competing for NCAA Division I basketball or football teams while over 25 former players have taken their talents to NBA or NFL teams. The annual attendance for the Arby’s Classic has been estimated at 30,000 by tournament officials.
Following eight months of anxiety and hopes for any return of normalcy, Bristol area basketball fans and business leaders have reason to feel deflated over Thursday’s news.
The COVID-19 Grinch has stolen yet another Mountain Empire tradition.
