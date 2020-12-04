GREGORY COLUMN: The Grinch has stolen the Arby's Classic

When the Bristol Mall closed, Viking Hall was transformed into one of most popular teen gathering spots in the region. During tournament games, the hallways of the expansive facility feature a never-ending procession of new clothes, fancy shoes and snazzy gadgets.

The scene also includes all manner of halftime attractions, from dance squads to half-court heaves.

High school coaches come to scout, college coaches come to recruit, and players of all ages come to learn.

During game breaks in the hospitality room, there are spirited debates over the best players, teams and coaches in tournament history. Every serious fan has a favorite player and unique story, and those shared experiences transcend the Classic into a family reunion.

Recent highlights have included the laser-like intensity of Mentor (Ohio) head coach Robert Krizancic, the athletic stylings of 2013 Classic MVP Isaiah Wilkins from Greater Atlanta Christian, and the must-see buzz surrounding Gate City star Mac McClung in 2017.