GREGORY COLUMN: The exciting old BMS appears to be back

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The brightest marketing minds in motorsports could not have devised a better script.

On Thursday and Friday nights at Bristol Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity races ended in Hollywood blockbuster fashion with crashes, controversy, and cheers.

It was exactly the scenario that fans hoped for when NASCAR decided to showcase BMS as a cutoff event for the playoffs in all three major series.

After far too many afternoons of timid shows controlled by mega teams at the Cup level, the Truck and Xfinity cast went for broke in search of victory and playoff tickets.

The conclusion of Friday’s Food City 300 was simply one of the most thrilling moments in track history.

With fans on their feet, defending series champion Austin Cindric and multitalented veteran AJ Allmendinger spun their cars across the finish line on the second lap of overtime.

Instead of pointing to the unfair nature of having a cutoff race on a treacherous layout like Bristol, both drivers offered the familiar refrain of ‘It’s Bristol, Baby!’

That sort of bravado was music to the ears of promoters at Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR.