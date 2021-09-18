GREGORY COLUMN: The exciting old BMS appears to be back

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The brightest marketing minds in motorsports could not have devised a better script.
On Thursday and Friday nights at Bristol Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity races ended in Hollywood blockbuster fashion with crashes, controversy, and cheers.
It was exactly the scenario that fans hoped for when NASCAR decided to showcase BMS as a cutoff event for the playoffs in all three major series.
After far too many afternoons of timid shows controlled by mega teams at the Cup level, the Truck and Xfinity cast went for broke in search of victory and playoff tickets.
The conclusion of Friday’s Food City 300 was simply one of the most thrilling moments in track history.
With fans on their feet, defending series champion Austin Cindric and multitalented veteran AJ Allmendinger spun their cars across the finish line on the second lap of overtime.
Instead of pointing to the unfair nature of having a cutoff race on a treacherous layout like Bristol, both drivers offered the familiar refrain of ‘It’s Bristol, Baby!’
That sort of bravado was music to the ears of promoters at Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR.
Forget those corny television advertisements relying on country music and campground hijinks, just show the final lap spectacle with Allmendinger and Cindric.
To borrow an old BMS phrase, this was ‘Racing the Way it Ought to Be.’
Long after Allmendinger earned his win the hard way late Friday night, his car owner [Matt Kaulig] posed for photos outside the pit entrance with countless fans while still holding the massive BMS trophy. Kaulig even let fans hold the trophy while he snapped their picture.
It was one of those classic Bristol moments that have helped elevate this unique Thunderdome far onto the national stage.
BMS may look like a spaceship from 30,000 feet, but this track and community has retained the feel of a small-town carnival complete with a sideshow and a demolition Derby.
With no professional sports franchises, Bristol is famous for motorsports and country music.
Country music was born in Bristol and NASCAR legends were made.
And judging from the first two acts, the old BMS is back.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544