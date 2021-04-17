GREGORY COLUMN: The dirt racing season is on at Wythe Raceway

Arrington earned national attention, both for his top-12 finish in the Bristol Dirt Nationals 604 Late Model feature and for driving his Crate Late Model around the speedway to help pack the track before the highly hyped NASCAR heat races on March 27.

“We got a lot of time on national television, and the whole week was good publicity for us,” said Arrington, who posted the fastest time in testing. “I think there were 121 cars from around the country entered in the 604 class, so I was pleased with my results.”

According to Arrington, dirt racing fans don’t have to search far to find compelling dramas and high-caliber driving. In addition to the Saturday night showcases at Wythe, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, is just 54 miles from BMS.

“There is a ton of talent in the Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee area,” Arrington said.

Saturday’s program at Wythe included action in the KCAR, Pro Mini, Vintage Modifieds and Sportsman, Pro Modified, Super Street and UCAR classes.

“We’re proud of the drivers we have here at Wythe,” Brown said. “After folks see what dirt racing is all about at Bristol Motor Speedway, they will want to see more on a local level and we’re happy to have them.