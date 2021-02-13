GREGORY COLUMN: The Chase is on in NASCAR for 2021

For motorsports fans, one word connotes renewal, hope and magic: Daytona.

Following months of anticipation, the NASCAR Cup season is scheduled to begin today with the Daytona 500.

Here’s a not-so-bold prediction for 2021. Chase Elliott will earn another points championship and most popular driver award en route to becoming the sport’s next crossover star.

The 25-year-old-son of homespun Hall of Famer Bill Elliott is not exactly a natural in front of the camera, but he has all the important connections to go along with a fervent fan base.

For the first time, the Cup schedule will include seven road course races. That’s perfect for Elliott, who has navigated his way to four straight victories on road layouts.

Ready or not, Elliott will be featured in endless commercials, interviews and front-page newspaper articles. Chase doesn’t have the country drawl that his father was famous for, but NASCAR fans still love their southern boys. Enough of the glamour.

While network television focuses on the mega teams and their deep cast of telegenic drivers, the most compelling stories at Daytona are authored by small teams and underdog drivers who defy long odds through endless work and courage.