GREGORY COLUMN: The Chase is on in NASCAR for 2021

For motorsports fans, one word connotes renewal, hope and magic: Daytona.
Following months of anticipation, the NASCAR Cup season is scheduled to begin today with the Daytona 500.
Here’s a not-so-bold prediction for 2021. Chase Elliott will earn another points championship and most popular driver award en route to becoming the sport’s next crossover star.
The 25-year-old-son of homespun Hall of Famer Bill Elliott is not exactly a natural in front of the camera, but he has all the important connections to go along with a fervent fan base.
For the first time, the Cup schedule will include seven road course races. That’s perfect for Elliott, who has navigated his way to four straight victories on road layouts.
Ready or not, Elliott will be featured in endless commercials, interviews and front-page newspaper articles. Chase doesn’t have the country drawl that his father was famous for, but NASCAR fans still love their southern boys. Enough of the glamour.
While network television focuses on the mega teams and their deep cast of telegenic drivers, the most compelling stories at Daytona are authored by small teams and underdog drivers who defy long odds through endless work and courage.
Consider the saga of Derrick Lancaster.
On Aug. 7 at Kingsport Speedway, the 47-year-old Christiansburg, Virginia, resident was involved in a scary crash during a Late Model feature. After being diagnosed with a hairline fracture at the base of his skull, Lancaster was advised by medical staff to never race again.
Flash forward to the next inspiring chapter.
In Saturday’s ARCA Series event at Daytona, Lancaster earned a sixth-place finish. Lancaster actually led midway through the race and was running third on the final lap.
Lancaster’s car was wrapped in the Abingdon race shop of Chase Dixon Motorsports. Dixon, 17, made his first laps around Daytona on Jan. 15-16 in a car owned by Lancaster.
The news was not so good for the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series team, which is located almost within sight of the Dixon shop. Henderson driver Parker Kligerman failed to earn a qualifying spot into Friday’s deep starting field.
Though it’s one of the smallest organizations in the top levels of NASCAR, Henderson Motorsports is one of most respected thanks to the guidance of veteran crew chief Chris Carrier and the pioneering efforts of team owner Charlie Henderson.
Another hidden hero was spotlighted in Saturday’s Daytona Xfinity race. Every fan of the short track scene knows the name and background of Josh Berry.
After years of domination in Late Model races around the southeast, the 30-year-old from Hendersonville, Tennessee, made his superspeedway debut for the JR Motorsports team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Want more magic? Just imagine the controlled chaos that will unfold March 27-28 at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Truck and Cup doubleheader on dirt.
The Chase is on again in NASCAR. But just remember the grit behind all that glamour.
