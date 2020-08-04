GREGORY COLUMN: Some high school players still working hard for that Friday Night dream

For high school football players in Virginia, Friday Night dreams are on hold.

For the past two afternoons, a small group of high school football players have gathered at a sun-baked practice field in far Southwest Virginia.

The official team practice was held in the morning, but these guys are hungry for more.

For many males in coalfield country and beyond, it doesn’t get any better than the senior season of high school.

This is the stage for creating scrapbook-worthy memories with a collection of friends who have been chasing starting positions and championships since fifth grade.

For a lucky few, there is the prize of a college scholarship or at least an opportunity to compete at the college level.

For nearly every football player, the highlights and hijinks from the senior year of high school will be a popular topic during holiday meals, vacations and class reunions.

Basically, it’s make-or-break time.

And that’s why one group of football players has returned to the same field the past two afternoons.

After running sprints, executing a few drills and throwing passes on Tuesday, there was a time of reflection.