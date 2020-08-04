GREGORY COLUMN: Some high school players still working hard for that Friday Night dream

For the past two afternoons, a small group of high school football players have gathered at a sun-baked practice field in far Southwest Virginia.
The official team practice was held in the morning, but these guys are hungry for more.
For many males in coalfield country and beyond, it doesn’t get any better than the senior season of high school.
This is the stage for creating scrapbook-worthy memories with a collection of friends who have been chasing starting positions and championships since fifth grade.
For a lucky few, there is the prize of a college scholarship or at least an opportunity to compete at the college level.
For nearly every football player, the highlights and hijinks from the senior year of high school will be a popular topic during holiday meals, vacations and class reunions.
Basically, it’s make-or-break time.
And that’s why one group of football players has returned to the same field the past two afternoons.
After running sprints, executing a few drills and throwing passes on Tuesday, there was a time of reflection.
For weeks, these guys maintained hope that they could play a full schedule during a deadly pandemic.
They’ve sacrificed in the weight room, followed safety guidelines in regard to face masks, skipped annual summer trips to Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg, and gained encouragement as state and local officials in Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky pushed ahead with plans for a “regular” season.
But there will be no fall football in Virginia this year. And that hurts far worse than a double-overtime loss to the county rival.
Parents offer daily encouragement, while coaches point to the carrot of a modified spring season capped by some sort of bowl or playoff game.
But the spring is a mighty long time to wait for a high school kid, especially for a senior who has paid his dues and waited his turn behind older teammates.
Unless a vaccine is developed for COVID-19, there might not even be a spring football season in Virginia. No matter how many impassioned speeches the head coach may deliver after practice, high school kids are mature enough to understand that cruel scenario.
Though the rewards may seem elusive, football players across far Southwest Virginia continue to push through the heat during morning and afternoon practices. Some guys even return in the afternoon.
From the self-assured senior quarterback to the anxious freshman lineman, the goal is the same.
Everybody just wants the current nightmare to end. For now, countless Friday Night dreams are on hold in far Southwest Virginia.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
