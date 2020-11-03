GREGORY COLUMN: Sacrifice, pride and poignant memories prevalent at NE Tennessee schools playing final season

There were few dry eyes for Sullivan North High School football fans on the evening of Oct. 23.
The occasion was the final game in school history at cozy Benny Compton Field.
Moments after the winless Raiders fell to the Sullivan East Patriots, current and former athletes of North choked back tears as the public address announcer detailed the 40-year history of the program and school in a poignant speech.
Beginning next fall, students from Sullivan North, Sullivan Central and Sullivan South will combine to form West Ridge High School.
As was the case in recent weeks at South and Central, the drama for the home finale at North was straight out of a Hallmark Channel movie.
The first scene unfolded hours before kickoff.
Dressed in ill-fitting and frayed letter jackets and jerseys, former North players gathered in small groups to share stories of exhausting practices, endless bus rides and glorious victories.
Several former North coaches, cheerleaders, band members and teachers joined in to experience their own trips down memory lane.
Signs were placed all around the stadium to remind North fans of the legacy and history of their school located in the western end of the county.
But no matter how much the former and current students of North cheered for their team, there would be no Hollywood ending on this cold night.
Haunted by injuries, penalties and turnovers, the Raiders dropped a 46-0 decision to Sullivan East as East quarterback Ethan Bradford passed for a school-record 323 yards with five touchdowns.
North began the game with just 27 healthy players. By halftime, that number was down to 24.
True to their school, most North fans remained until the clock ran out on the Raiders for the final time at Benny Compton Field.
As the East players and coaches celebrated with their fans, the Raiders retreated to a corner of the home end zone for that most powerful of all high school football rituals – the postgame meeting.
It was up to North head coach Preston Patrick to somehow select the right words to soothe the heartbreak of his athletes who so desperately wanted to reward North alumni with one of the biggest wins in school history.
Patrick knows the full story of North football and how the Raiders earned nine playoff berths from 2008-2017 under former coach Robbie Norris. A 1997 North graduate, Patrick worked as a football assistant at his alma mater for 15 years.
When the North team huddle finally broke up, several players lingered on the field. Some glanced into the stands, some stared at the scoreboard and some simply closed their eyes in reflection.
The players at Sullivan Central and Sullivan South know exactly how those North athletes were feeling on Oct. 23.
Unlike any sport, football has a way of uniting and galvanizing a community and school.
It’s all about sacrifice, pride and lifelong memories. And that’s what makes high school football so important.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
