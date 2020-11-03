GREGORY COLUMN: Sacrifice, pride and poignant memories prevalent at NE Tennessee schools playing final season

But no matter how much the former and current students of North cheered for their team, there would be no Hollywood ending on this cold night.

Haunted by injuries, penalties and turnovers, the Raiders dropped a 46-0 decision to Sullivan East as East quarterback Ethan Bradford passed for a school-record 323 yards with five touchdowns.

North began the game with just 27 healthy players. By halftime, that number was down to 24.

True to their school, most North fans remained until the clock ran out on the Raiders for the final time at Benny Compton Field.

As the East players and coaches celebrated with their fans, the Raiders retreated to a corner of the home end zone for that most powerful of all high school football rituals – the postgame meeting.

It was up to North head coach Preston Patrick to somehow select the right words to soothe the heartbreak of his athletes who so desperately wanted to reward North alumni with one of the biggest wins in school history.

Patrick knows the full story of North football and how the Raiders earned nine playoff berths from 2008-2017 under former coach Robbie Norris. A 1997 North graduate, Patrick worked as a football assistant at his alma mater for 15 years.