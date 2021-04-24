GREGORY COLUMN: Racing on dirt at BMS proves a success

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The celebration of dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway concludes this weekend with the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown.

Amid much skepticism and risk, the month of grassroots, Super Late Model, Modified, NASCAR and Sprint Car action has been a success on several fronts.

For the most part, the track surface has earned favorable reviews and the on-track dramas have been compelling.

Judging by the reaction of fans and the feedback of drivers, the biggest plus has been the new level of appreciation in the heart of NASCAR country for a different breed of speed.

From Super Late Model icon Scott Bloomquist to World of Outlaws Sprint Car legend Donny Schatz, the masters of dirt are world-class talents who have an amazing ability to adjust to constantly changing conditions.

Bristol Motor Speedway has long served as one of the top venues on the American sports scene. In addition to once setting a record with 55 straight sellouts for NASCAR Cup weekends, BMS attracted an NCAA record crowd of 156,990 for the 2016 college football game between Virginia Tech and the University of Tennessee.

The facility has also hosted concerts, elaborate Christmas light shows, Monster Trucks and all sorts of other attractions.