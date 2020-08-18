GREGORY COLUMN: Race relations a taboo subject in prep athletics

It’s one of the biggest taboo subjects in high school athletics and society.

It can spark heated arguments, ruin longtime friendships and create divisions throughout a school and town.

And it has been an issue in far Southwest Virginia.

Welcome to Race Relations 101.

A series of interviews and informal chats with area minority coaches, administrators and athletes over the past few months revealed some common experiences.

The bad news is that nearly every person this writer approached on the subject has heard some sort of racist comment from an opponent or fan.

Some minorities pointed to questionable calls from officials and referees, while others expressed dismay over various perceived acts of favoritism.

In a couple of cases, race was viewed as a minefield best left unexplored.

The good news is that race relations appear to have improved in the mountains and valleys of far Southwest Virginia athletics, at least on the surface.

Several veteran coaches said they have been treated well at their schools and in their communities.