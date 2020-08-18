GREGORY COLUMN: Race relations a taboo subject in prep athletics

It’s one of the biggest taboo subjects in high school athletics and society.
It can spark heated arguments, ruin longtime friendships and create divisions throughout a school and town.
And it has been an issue in far Southwest Virginia.
Welcome to Race Relations 101.
A series of interviews and informal chats with area minority coaches, administrators and athletes over the past few months revealed some common experiences.
The bad news is that nearly every person this writer approached on the subject has heard some sort of racist comment from an opponent or fan.
Some minorities pointed to questionable calls from officials and referees, while others expressed dismay over various perceived acts of favoritism.
In a couple of cases, race was viewed as a minefield best left unexplored.
The good news is that race relations appear to have improved in the mountains and valleys of far Southwest Virginia athletics, at least on the surface.
Several veteran coaches said they have been treated well at their schools and in their communities.
While other southern states have endured all manner of racial strife over the past few decades, there have been few racially-charged incidents connected to sports in the extremely conservative coalfield region.
Black athletes such as former Union High School standout and current Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell are viewed as heroes.
Meanwhile, head coaches such as longtime Lebanon baseball coach Doc Adams command positions of respect. Lebanon’s baseball field is even named after Adams.
As the Black Lives Matter has sparked protests in major cities and calls for sweeping change on college campuses around the nation, area high schools such as Hurley and Patrick Henry maintain the nickname of Rebels. The Rebel imagery is prevalent on the Hurley campus.
It’s never easy for someone, especially a minority, to comment on the hottest hot-button issue of them all.
Discussions about race, especially in public and on the record, are often painful and come with a price in the form of criticism.
And that’s why race relations remains such a taboo subject, in athletics and beyond.
