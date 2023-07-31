It seemed like old times last Thursday night at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Radford.

The parking lots were full, the stands were packed and the racing action was compelling.

Yes, the Superstar Racing Experience showcase had a family reunion vibe.

Before mega stars such as eventual race-winner Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart and Josef Newgarden performed in the made-for-TV “Thursday Night Thunder” event, fans from all corners of Southwest Virginia shared memories about the four NASCAR Busch Series events held at the scenic 0.416-mile facility from 1989-92. The track was called Motor Mile Speedway at the time.

Some Motor Mile old-timers recalled how burly Steve Grissom wrestled his car to victory in 1990, while others shared stories from the glory days of weekly Late Model shows with drivers such as Ronnie Thomas (Christiansburg), Paul Radford (Ferrum) and Jeff Agnew from rural Copper Hill.

Flash back to 1993 when 63-year-old Radford edged the colorful Thomas for the track title.

A loyal group of supporters from far Southwest Virginia made regular 90-minute and two-hour trips up U.S. Route 11 to see the track, which was purchased by officials from the Shelor Automotive Group in 2004 and is now operated by the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

Pulaski County, which features ample seating, continues to offer a vibrant brand of semi-weekly racing with a blend of competitors from Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia. With a 1.8-mile concrete dragstrip located behind the racetrack, motorsports can double their pleasure.

Hopefully, the national buzz from the Superstar show will lead to a revival at the historic facility tucked into the woods.

Abingdon’s Jeff Roark serves as the general manager of both Pulaski County Motorsports Park and Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.

“It was an honor to host the SRX series and some of the best drivers in the world,” Roark said. “We had had one of the biggest crowds we’ve had in years and the race was great from start to finish.”

From traffic control to adjusting the speakers in the VIP tower, Roark tackled a variety of tasks on a marathon race day that culminated with a grand fireworks display

“It took a team effort to pull everything off, but we have a great staff here and we got it done,” Roark said.

Pit Stops: Caden Kvapil survived a rain delay and extreme heat to finish second for Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports in Sunday’s CARS Tour Pro Late Model event at Hickory Motor Speedway. Kvapil entered the day ranked second in the standings, with former Highlands driver Katie Hettinger holding an 11-point edge. In recognition of the popular Throwback weekend, many of the teams honored former greats. Highlands owner and crew chief Josh Reeves devised a No. 96 green and white paint scheme to salute former Highlands driver Wade Day and team founder Wade Lopez. Day captured the 2012 USAR Pro Cup Series race at Kingsport Speedway. Reeves used the same scheme en route to his 2018 U.S. Short Track Nationals win at Bristol Motor Speedway. “A lot has changed since Wade Day left, but the impact he left on Wade Lopez is tremendous,” Reeves said. “I still try to incorporate Wade Day as much as I can. I like him a lot and I think he’s very smart, especially with these types of cars. We still try to utilize that knowledge.”…Keith Helton (Kingsport) earned his fourth Late Model Sportsman victory of the season in Friday’s Fan Appreciation program at Kingsport Speedway. Points leader Jacob York (Ashville) was second, with Derek Lane (Kingsport), Bruce Crumbley and David Brown completing the top five. Castlewood’s Rob Austin, one of the region’s most successful short track racers, collected his first victory in Street Stock. John Ketron (Kingsport) and Brandon Sutherland (Johnson City) split the two Pure 4 races, Josh Collins (Kingsport) won in Beginner Front Wheel drive and Abingdon’s Kevin Canter added to his lengthy resume with another Mod 4 victory in his return to the track…Canter also earned a Mod 4 win Saturday at Pulaski County after holding off fourth-place finisher Rocky Yates (Abingdon) on July 22. Zeke Shell (Johnson City) earned a pair of third place Late Model finishes in that July 22 program, while Chase Dixon (Abingdon) came home fourth and sixth. Mike Looney (Stuart) extended his win streak to six in the first Late Model feature before finishing second to Kyle Dudley (Roanoke) in the second race…Bristol residents Kristi Nelson (Trophy) and John Isom (Sportsman) earned wins in the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championship event at Bristol Dragway, while former Virginia Intermont basketball player Ryan Arnold captured the Super Pro class on NHRA Wally Day. The next DER event is set for Aug. 25-27.