GREGORY COLUMN: No football on Friday nights can be quite depressing for the athletes

There was a depressing vibe Friday evening across high schools in far Southwest Virginia.
Instead of the usual mid-August football scrimmages and benefit games, the fields, stands and parking lots were empty.
The situation will become even darker over the next few weeks as the harsh reality of a fall season without football sinks in.
In the coalfield and mountain region of Virginia, high school football is a way of life. And that’s not some melodramatic line from a Hollywood movie.
Young athletes rely on football for a sense of identity and purpose. For a lucky few, the game provides a chance at a college scholarship.
With no football, those young athletes are now dealing with some heavy emotions.
For too long, there has been a stigma attached to mental health issues in some rural communities.
Teens, especially in football, are told to be tough and to push through adversity because the ordeal will make you stronger.
In this summer of a worldwide pandemic, the challenges must seem overwhelming for those still searching for their place in the world.
Due to the dangers of COVID-19, kids have been reluctant to gather with their friends. And, at least for now, several area school systems will feature virtual classrooms only.
For many teens from troubled family situations, high school football coaches served as mentors, counselors and father-figures who help nurture aimless boys into confident young men.
Those connections have become strained as some coaches have been forced to stop practice entirely. Team meetings are not even allowed.
So where does the young football player turn now that his world has been turned upside down?
In private conversations over the past few weeks, several area educators have expressed concern about the emotional well-being of their students.
An increasing number of national studies point to an alarming rise in anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among youth.
In small towns where jobs are scarce and cultural options are limited, a football field serves as both a sanctuary and a place of revival.
If the football team is winning, all is well within the family and around the town.
For the next few months, the football fields around far Southwest Virginia will be vacant.
Young athletes will miss their personal touchstones and their communities will lack the energy that comes from those Friday night revivals.
Yes, that’s pretty darn depressing.
