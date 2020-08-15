GREGORY COLUMN: No football on Friday nights can be quite depressing for the athletes

There was a depressing vibe Friday evening across high schools in far Southwest Virginia.

Instead of the usual mid-August football scrimmages and benefit games, the fields, stands and parking lots were empty.

The situation will become even darker over the next few weeks as the harsh reality of a fall season without football sinks in.

In the coalfield and mountain region of Virginia, high school football is a way of life. And that’s not some melodramatic line from a Hollywood movie.

Young athletes rely on football for a sense of identity and purpose. For a lucky few, the game provides a chance at a college scholarship.

With no football, those young athletes are now dealing with some heavy emotions.

For too long, there has been a stigma attached to mental health issues in some rural communities.

Teens, especially in football, are told to be tough and to push through adversity because the ordeal will make you stronger.

In this summer of a worldwide pandemic, the challenges must seem overwhelming for those still searching for their place in the world.