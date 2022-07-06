GREGORY COLUMN: Nik Williams has a need for speed

Defending Kingsport Speedway track champion Nik Williams acquired a need for speed while competing at far-flung tracks such as Possum Kingdom Speedway in South Carolina, Dumplin Valley Raceway in Tennessee, and Beechnut Raceway in Blountville.

Welcome to the wild world of karting where emotions run hot on the track and in the pits.

“I got my start in karting around the fourth grade,” said Williams, a native of the Greene County community of Chuckey. “We would run in like six divisions on a single day at tracks up and down the East Coast. It’s hard to remember all the places I went.”

Progressing from World Karting Association sanctioned events to the Tri-State Series, Williams collected over 100 wins and multiple championships.

Along with the importance of strategy and patience, Williams learned the basics of car control and race-day maintenance.

It wasn’t long before he was ready for something faster.

That opportunity came thanks to his grandfather. Eddie Williams has been involved in dirt racing as a car owner since the 1950s.

“I grew up going to dirt races with my parents,” said Nik, who was a regular at famed Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. “One day I told my dad [Chuck] that I wanted to try driving. That’s when he got me into karting, and it’s been me and him ever since.”

Six years ago, father and son transitioned to a Late Model car. After taking notes from former Volunteer Speedway Late Model champion Jeff Maupin, Nik made his debut at Kingsport Speedway.

Entering this Friday’s event at Kingsport, the 25-year-old Williams has claimed over 25 wins along with track titles in 2019 and last season.

“That’s a good feeling,” Williams said. “My father and I watched a lot of races at Kingsport when I was younger and there’s always been good cars here, so it’s cool to win a championship.”

One constant for Williams has been the guidance of crew chief David Roope. A personable Abingdon resident who has worked at various levels of the sport, Roope was helping Piney Flats Late Model racer Hayden Woods when he met Williams.

What sort of mentor has Roope been for Williams?

“David is the best and I love racing with him,” Williams said. “David has been around the sport for a long time and worked with all kinds of different drivers and cars. He’s helped in a bunch of ways.”

Williams finished 18th in the 2018 CARS Tour Late Model race at Bristol Motor Speedway and has ventured to Martinsville Speedway twice for the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Late Model event.

But the next step up the racing ladder comes with a steep price.

“Racing here at Kingsport is about the highest level I can go, except for the NASCAR Truck series and that takes a lot of money and a good sponsor,” Williams said.

As the owner of his own tow truck company in Kingsport, Williams works extra-long hours in a variety of locations. He must find time for racing.

“I enjoy coming out here each week,” Williams said. “My father loves racing but he never got the chance to drive so this is a good way for us to be together.”

The immediate goal for Williams is simple. After winning 11 times last year, Williams has yet to visit Victory Lane this season against the likes of three-time track champion Kres Vandyke from Abingdon.

“We’ve just not been as strong as we were last season, but we’ve been working on it every week,” Williams said. “I’ve been doing this for a while, and I know what it takes to win. We just have to make it happen.”

PIT STOPS: Parker Kligerman and the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team are entered in Saturday’s race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Thanks to the clever and quick work by crew chief Chris Carrier, Kligerman was in position for a top-five finish in the June 11 event at Sonoma Raceway before he made contact with the outside wall with three laps remaining. Kligerman, who was forced to settle for a seventh-place finish at Sonoma, made his debut in the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series last weekend at Road America. … The programs at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway were cancelled last week by rain. Weather has also been a problem at Wythe Raceway. Track general manager Fred Brown experienced three consecutive rainouts in May and is still looking for a date to reschedule the popular fireworks shows at his half-mile dirt track, but Brown was able to work around the weather for last Saturday’s card. The winners included Tazewell’s Michael Deskins (Super Street), Marion’s Morgan Widener (Modifieds), Saltville’s Derek Farris (Pro Mini), Rural Retreat’s Phillip Hostetler (KCAR) and Rural Retreat’s Daniel Tate in UCAR. … Last weekend’s BTE World Footbrake Challenge at Bristol Dragway attracted 450 competitors from across the country … Tazewell’s Blayne Harrison ranks fifth in the deep Late Model standings at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, with Vandyke in sixth and Zeke Shell of Johnson City in eighth. Abingdon’s Kevin Canter tops the Mod 4 class and William Hale of Bristol, Tennessee, is first in Pure 4. A pair of 50-lap Late Model features headline this Saturday’s schedule at Motor Mile.