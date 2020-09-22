GREGORY COLUMN: NASCAR's All-Star race may not be at BMS next season

A loud and socially-distanced sellout in the 30,000 range added spice to Saturday’s main event. From early morning to late night, there was a big-game atmosphere with tailgating, music and souvenir shopping.

As for the race itself, it was another example of the new Bristol with the emphasis on technique and strategy instead of beating and banging.

These are trying times for old-school racing fans.

One week before The Night Race, the Playoff event at Richmond Raceway featured just three cautions and not a single on-track incident.

While most media types praised the show, veteran driver Clint Bowyer complained about the lack of action on the “Action Track.”

“I’m a fan of this sport and we’re going to ask fans to come back one of these days and we’ve got to put a better show on than that,” said Bowyer, placing much of the blame on tire selection.

Despite another round of promises for a bolder style of racing for the Playoff debut at BMS, there were just five cautions and no highlight worthy crashes on Saturday.

Only six cars finished on the lead lap, the fewest since the 2003 spring race. That’s right, just six cars on the lead lap at the checkered flag