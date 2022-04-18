 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREGORY COLUMN: NASCARMania alive at BMS

As cars make their rounds on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, it’s likely they will be back on the dirt next spring at BMS.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The popularity of professional wrestling is based around good guys, bad guys and spectacle. Just call it WrestleMania.

NASCAR’S leaders know the formula and that’s why Sunday’s version of NASCARMania at Bristol Motor Speedway generated such a buzz.

The bad guy (Kyle Busch) was serenaded with boos after passing Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe on the wild last lap for the win.

The good guys (Reddick and Briscoe) accepted their cruel fate with grace. And the second edition of the Food City Dirt Race contained all the elements for success.

Plenty of NASCAR purists and some drivers continue to grumble over this grand dirt experiment, with Kevin Harvick and his 52-race winless streak leading the charge.

The critics contend that dirt should never be placed on such an iconic facility as Bristol. Others say that Sunday’s race would have been better with cars actually designed for dirt competition.

Let’s once again point out why Bristol Motor Speedway opted for a dirt race in the first place. Attendance for the spring race weekend had been on a steady decline and there was even speculation that BMS might lose the date.

Track officials needed to a make a bold move that would create national headlines and attract a broader range of fans. Officials from Fox Sports also pushed for the change.

Last year’s inaugural event was marred by horrible weather, dust and problems with the track surface. But thanks to the ingenuity of Speedway Motorsports Vice President of Operations Steve Swift and his staff, drivers praised the changes to the track Sunday night and dust was not an issue.

While it was hard to give a crowd estimate due to the late arriving fans, the attendance rivaled most Cup events held this season.

The race produced 14 cautions, a storyline that evolved with each lap, and that all-important dramatic finish.

So what if the stars struggled to find a comfort zone. This unique event was designed to challenge drivers and add flavor to a long season.

Consider the big picture from Sunday. The fans returned to Bristol, and they witnessed a classic final act involving the most controversial figure in the sport.

Like dirt or hate it, the 2022 Food City Dirt Race accomplished its mission. It generated highlights, headlines and intense debate that will continue for weeks.

The dirt version of NASCARMania will likely return next spring, as little Bristol creates more news on a grand scale.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

