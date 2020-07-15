BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell described it as one of the best phone calls he has ever received.
The person on the other line was Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith, and the topic was the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Smith had one heck of a deal for Caldwell.
Flash forward to Wednesday night.
After a long run at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the stock car showcase finally landed in Bristol due to high COVID-19 numbers in the Charlotte area.
Under a cloud of controversy and a national microscope, BMS hosted the largest number of spectators for a sporting event since the onset of the pandemic.
A gathering of up 30,000 was approved. The attendance estimate from several veteran journalists was 22,000.
Fans were required to wear face masks in the commons area of the massive facility. And several fans kept their masks on in the assigned seating areas.
Despite the science fiction-like circumstances and over 90-degree heat, there was a festive atmosphere around the many parking lots and campgrounds through the morning and afternoon.
These NASCAR diehards partied to classic southern rock, dined on hot dogs and hydrated with all sorts of cold beverages.
Beginning around 4 p.m., a small plane circled outside the facility for a couple hours trailing a Confederate flag with the Sons of Confederate Veterans logo. The same group paid for a similar display, which featured the words Defund NASCAR, earlier this season at Talladega.
The focus soon shifted to the track for the melodrama of showmanship, speed and suspense. In addition to unique All-Star paint schemes and new number placements, the cars featured radical underglow lighting.
Before the start of the main event, BMS officials added to the hype with a light show, fireworks and a flyover.
By most measures, the event was a success considering the many obstacles. Remember that the move of the All-Star Race to BMS wasn’t even announced until June 15.
The Bristol-style All-Star party continued long after the race.
For the first time in a long while, a group of hearty NASCAR fans were able to quench their thirst for live action.
With the number of COVID-19 cases growing on the local and national level, there were many naysayers to Wednesday’s grand experiment with speed and safety.
For one night at least, the extended NASCAR family was able to enjoy a reunion.
Will the All-Star party return to Bristol in future years?
More importantly, did Wednesday’s event set an example and offer a green flag for other sports organizations and entertainment entities around the country?
Stay tuned.
