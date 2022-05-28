GREGORY COLUMN: NASCAR All-Star races in need of facelifts

The NASCAR All-Star Race should be a party for fans and a showcase for drivers.

Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway was simply a debacle.

How bad was it?

Drivers were unable or unwilling to attempt passes, race officials made a series of horrible calls, and the rows of empty seats were glaring.

We’ve heard all about the wild finish where Ryan Blaney earned the $1 million prize despite attempting to secure his window net over the final two laps.

That surreal scenario came after the race director called for a caution when the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. car barely tapped the wall on the final lap.

The usual NASCAR spin masters want you to focus on Blaney’s window net issue instead of the bigger picture.

For various reasons, the All-Star Race long ago digressed into a stale and predictable affair.

The Texas Motor Speedway staff deserves credit for providing a carnival-like pre-race atmosphere with stunt shows, concerts and midway exhibits.

But the latest gimmicky formats designed to spark a more compelling brand of racing fell flat.

While there hasn’t been much action during TMS races for years, at some point it’s up to the drivers to make moves.

Remember the 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It figured to be a grand night of short track sizzle. Instead, the race fizzled with few passes and little drama.

But that first-ever Bristol All-Star event was far more exciting than Sunday’s snoozer at Texas.

For the past 239 NASCAR Cup events, respected motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck has conducted a Twitter poll asking readers to judge individual races. The Gluck poll has blossomed into one of the most popular features in the sport.

Consider that only 11% of the respondents judged the Texas race as “good.” That’s the worst approval rate ever for the poll, even lower than the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Where does NASCAR go from here?

Several insiders, including Cup superstar Chase Elliott, have proposed following Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League by moving the All-Star Race venue to different cities.

That would certainly create a spark for fans and businesses in different parts of the country, but it doesn’t solve the basic problem

With no championship points on the line, how much incentive do drivers and teams really have to force the issue on the track or devise bold strategies in the pits?

This All-Star debate has been simmering for years, with countless ideas for formats and spice.

Once again, there is no easy call for NASCAR.

PIT STOPS: Two-time Late Model track champion Kres VanDyke (Abingdon) earned his first win of the season last Friday at Kingsport Speedway. VanDyke, who put together a 15-race win streak at Kingsport in 2020, earned the Late Model title at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford last season. Brad Housewright and Nik Williams rounded out the top three Friday, while 73-year-old Brad Teague (Johnson City) was sixth. Tony Dockery took both races in Street Stock, while the other winners were Kingsport’s Craig Phelps (Pure 4), Chris Amburgey (Mod 4) and Marty Tunnell in Sportsman. … Jensen Ford (Johnson City) held off Brandon Overton to win last Friday’s Ultimate Super Late Model Series event at Natural Bridge Speedway in Natural Bridge, Virginia. … After hosting a new event tonight with the Bulls on the Track Extreme Bull Riding, Wythe Raceway will feature the American All-Star Late Models on Sunday. Hot laps will begin around 7 p.m. …Adam Britt (Johnson City) leads the Muddy Creek Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series, with Pennington Gap’s Cory Cooper in second. …Michigan teenager Katie Henninger dominated last Saturday’s two Late Model races at Hickory Motor Speedway. After opening a nearly 30-car length margin in the first event, Hettinger rallied from the No. 10 spot in an inverted start for the second race. Earlier this season, Hettinger competed in the Carolina Pro Late Model series for Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports.

