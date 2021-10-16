GREGORY COLUMN: Matt Hagan finds COVID a tough opponent

NHRA Funny Car racer Matt Hagan is built like an NFL linebacker and has the courage of an astronaut.

That’s how he’s able to summon speeds of up to 330 miles per hour from his 11,000-horsepower machine.

But none of that mattered to the fearsome opponent Hagan faced in early September.

“Going through COVID [19], you think you’re a big ol’ tough country boy who can scrape with anybody and can shake off the virus,” said Hagan in a recent Zoom interview. “You have things in a race car where you think you’re going to die where you’re flipping over or on fire, but it’s over quick.”

Hagan was forced to miss two NHRA events, including the high-stakes U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, while Tommy Johnson filled in his Don Schumacher Racing entry. Meanwhile, Hagan dealt with a grueling recovery process.

“Two weeks laying in the bed like that with a fever anywhere from 102-104 and everything they’re doing in the hospital isn’t helping you, it makes you put things into perspective,” Hagan said.

Hagan focused on the big picture, as Johnson posted a victory at the NHRA event in Reading, Pennsylvania,