GREGORY COLUMN: Matt Hagan finds COVID a tough opponent

NHRA Funny Car racer Matt Hagan is built like an NFL linebacker and has the courage of an astronaut.
That’s how he’s able to summon speeds of up to 330 miles per hour from his 11,000-horsepower machine.
But none of that mattered to the fearsome opponent Hagan faced in early September.
“Going through COVID [19], you think you’re a big ol’ tough country boy who can scrape with anybody and can shake off the virus,” said Hagan in a recent Zoom interview. “You have things in a race car where you think you’re going to die where you’re flipping over or on fire, but it’s over quick.”
Hagan was forced to miss two NHRA events, including the high-stakes U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, while Tommy Johnson filled in his Don Schumacher Racing entry. Meanwhile, Hagan dealt with a grueling recovery process.
“Two weeks laying in the bed like that with a fever anywhere from 102-104 and everything they’re doing in the hospital isn’t helping you, it makes you put things into perspective,” Hagan said.
Hagan focused on the big picture, as Johnson posted a victory at the NHRA event in Reading, Pennsylvania,
“As bad as I wanted to get in a race car, it made it seem like a little thing,” Hagan said. “You deal with a cold 4-5 days and things are fine. But with this, it was like it might not end well. At the end of the day, it did scare and humble me.”
Hagan recovered in time to compete in the NHRA Carolina Nationals two weeks ago in Concord, North Carolina, where he advanced to the quarterfinals in his Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye. Hagan is also back working on his sprawling cattle farm in Christiansburg, Virginia.
And entering this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Hagan held a 33-point lead over Ron Capps in Funny Car points.
The COVID-19 comeback continued in a big way Saturday afternoon at Bristol Dragway when Hagan blasted a track record run of 3.958 seconds at 330.31 mph with the help of long-time crew chief Dickie Venables.
“I had my hands full and was late on the chute,” Hagan said. “Everybody was scrambling, and I kept it out of the sand pit.
“Other than my butt being puckered, everything was alright.”
Yes, the three-time NHRA Funny Car champion has returned to his familiar superhero form at just the right time.
