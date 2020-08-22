GREGORY COLUMN: LPR is ready to have some racing fun

COEBURN, Va. – Lonesome Pine Raceway has a different look and a new leader, but many of the same faces have returned.
Following an ill-fated experiment with a dirt surface last season, the historic track will reopen next Saturday night with an asphalt surface and five divisions of racing.
So how much work went into the LPR facelift?
Just ask Tim O’Quinn, who juggles the roles of track general manager, promoter and race director.
“We actually finished paving Friday around noon, then we started pulling tires around the track to get rubber on the surface,” O’Quinn said. “Yes, it took a lot of work.”
A large collection of drivers and fans turned out for Saturday’s first official practice session. Judging from the upbeat mood in the pits and stands, the decision by track owner Bobby Hill to return the track to its roots was popular.
“They had six events rained out in a row here last year,” O’Quinn said. “That obviously hurt, and people just started going to other places.”
Veteran racers such as Jeff Counts, Freddie Taylor Jr., Joey Sykes, William Hale and Sam Hurd returned to LPR for Saturday’s practice.
“The guys told me that the track surface has a ton of grip, and Joey said it was wicked fast,” O’Quinn. “That’s good to hear.”
The revival of racing in the coalfields has quite a backstory. Due to low car count, lackluster attendance and economic problems throughout far Southwest Virginia, LPR was closed in 2017.
Hill, a former racer and successful businessman from St. Paul, bought the track and decided to the convert the .375-mile facility into a dirt track called Clay Valley Speedway.
After a promising debut in March of 2019, the bad weather and driver disinterest ended the experiment after just three programs.
O’Quinn estimated that Hill trucked in 138 loads of dirt to transform LPR into Clay Valley.
“He had that many loads, if not more, when he brought the dirt back out,” O’Quinn said. “And that’s not counting all the work we put into sweeping inside the track and washing away the clay.
“With a dirt surface, you have a bunch of hours just getting the track prepped and ready. You don’t have to worry about that with an asphalt surface.”
O’Quinn, 45, works as a salesman for a Grundy-based mining operation, but his experience in motorsports dates back 27 years. He’s been a racer, mechanic and crew chief at local tracks, and even served as a transport driver and gas man for Ohio-based ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR Truck series.
“I love the sport, and I’m very blessed that the Hill family gave me this opportunity to open this track back up,” said O’Quinn, who starred in the famed wrestling program at Grundy High School.
A total of seven racing cards are planned at LPR from Aug. 29 until Nov. 7, with action every other weekend. O’Quinn said officials from the Southeast Super Truck series will rent the track for events on Sept. 4-5.
The regular divisions at the new-look LPR will include Limited Late Model, Mod Street, Pure Street, Mod 4 and Pure 4. Enduro races are also planned.
Unlike Kingsport Speedway, which is part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, LPR will operate as an independent track.
“Our community has gotten behind us in a big way,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve had support from several businesses and we hope that will grow as the season goes along.”
Showtime is just one week way.
“A lot of older guys who raced here in the past are dusting their helmets off and getting their cars out of the shop, and fans are excited to come back out,” O’Quinn said. “We’re going to have some fun.”
