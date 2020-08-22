GREGORY COLUMN: LPR is ready to have some racing fun

The revival of racing in the coalfields has quite a backstory. Due to low car count, lackluster attendance and economic problems throughout far Southwest Virginia, LPR was closed in 2017.

Hill, a former racer and successful businessman from St. Paul, bought the track and decided to the convert the .375-mile facility into a dirt track called Clay Valley Speedway.

After a promising debut in March of 2019, the bad weather and driver disinterest ended the experiment after just three programs.

O’Quinn estimated that Hill trucked in 138 loads of dirt to transform LPR into Clay Valley.

“He had that many loads, if not more, when he brought the dirt back out,” O’Quinn said. “And that’s not counting all the work we put into sweeping inside the track and washing away the clay.

“With a dirt surface, you have a bunch of hours just getting the track prepped and ready. You don’t have to worry about that with an asphalt surface.”

O’Quinn, 45, works as a salesman for a Grundy-based mining operation, but his experience in motorsports dates back 27 years. He’s been a racer, mechanic and crew chief at local tracks, and even served as a transport driver and gas man for Ohio-based ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR Truck series.