GREGORY COLUMN: Kyle Larson not one to feel pressure

No matter the type of car or layout of a track, Larson has a way of mastering it.

Just consider his performance in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March at Bristol Motor Speedway.

From those fire-breaking Supers to NASCAR trucks, sprint cars, midgets and Silver Crown cars, Larson has the adaptability skills of a chameleon.

Then there is the endurance factor. As media members, sponsors and team owners fretted over pressure and high stakes, Larson went for a Wednesday night joy ride on Oct. 20 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

With grassroots cheering in delight, Larson battled race-winner and three-time Super Late Model national champion Jonathan “Superman” Davenport to the finish in a $10,000-to-win feature. More importantly, Larson brought more exposure to dirt racing and the overall short track experience.

The Larson story is fascinating on many levels. His background does not include a famous racing relative, wealthy daddy or personal sponsor connection.

In the 2013 Xfinity season, Kyle Miyata Larson became the first Asian-American and Drive for Diversity participant to earn rookie of the year honors in a NASCAR national touring series.