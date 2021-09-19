GREGORY COLUMN: Kyle Larson had the magic touch at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway ended with fireworks, fussing, cheers and jeers.
Then there was Kyle Larson.
While Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick engaged in a heated and prolonged debate in the pits, Larson showed zero emotion after mastering one of the toughest tracks in motorsports.
“I’m five-foot-six and 135 pounds. I’m not going to get too wound up about anything,” Larson said.
Larson’s first Bristol victory was straight from a Disney movie.
With less than five laps remaining, the 29-year-old native of Elk Grove, California, grabbed the lead over Harvick with a jaw- dropping pass that began on the high side of the treacherous track.
The popular win was the latest chapter in a two-year turnaround where Larson has transitioned from outcast to superhero.
How calm was Larson during his post-race press conference? Check out these comments.
“Fun race. I have always wanted to win here, so it was cool to finally do it,” Larson said.
Earlier this spring, Larson displayed his versatility by excelling in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals. For an encore, Larson finished sixth in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car event at BMS.
From a 1,400-pound Sprint Car rocket to 3,400-pound NASCAR Cup car, Larson has the magic touch.
This is a driver who knows how to summon that elusive balance between aggression and patience. Larson’s high-level race craft was on full display Saturday as he waited for just the right time to make his move.
“I just tried to stay patient with everything, not overheat my tires and just give myself a shot,” Larson said.
As Elliott and Harvick battled in the closing laps, Larson worked his magic yet again.
“It was wild. It was so cool to be able to race for the win here,” Larson said.
Consider yourself lucky if you were among the estimated 80,000 fans for the latest Bristol bash.
You saw a rising superstar and the return of the hardcore style of racing that helped BMS become a must-see experience.
