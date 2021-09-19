GREGORY COLUMN: Kyle Larson had the magic touch at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway ended with fireworks, fussing, cheers and jeers.

Then there was Kyle Larson.

While Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick engaged in a heated and prolonged debate in the pits, Larson showed zero emotion after mastering one of the toughest tracks in motorsports.

“I’m five-foot-six and 135 pounds. I’m not going to get too wound up about anything,” Larson said.

Larson’s first Bristol victory was straight from a Disney movie.

With less than five laps remaining, the 29-year-old native of Elk Grove, California, grabbed the lead over Harvick with a jaw- dropping pass that began on the high side of the treacherous track.

The popular win was the latest chapter in a two-year turnaround where Larson has transitioned from outcast to superhero.

How calm was Larson during his post-race press conference? Check out these comments.

“Fun race. I have always wanted to win here, so it was cool to finally do it,” Larson said.