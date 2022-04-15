GREGORY COLUMN: Kligerman, Carrier form the home team at BMS

Parker Kligerman is a native of Stamford, Connecticut, and a versatile VIP in the motorsports world, but he’s found a second home in far Southwest Virginia.

On Thursday afternoon in Abingdon, Kligerman greeted countless fans during a Main Street autograph session at Food Country USA with his Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team.

The relationship between Kligerman and Bristol-born crew chief Chris Carrier dates back to their days when Kligerman served as a development driver at Team Penske and Carrier was a crew chief for drivers such as Sam Hornish.

In a high-stakes sport with big emotions and bigger egos, Kligerman and Carrier have a comfort zone.

“Chris is one of my best friends in the whole world and we just have a lot of fun. That’s really the secret to our success,” Kligerman said. “It’s cool and rare to go racing with your best friend, and it’s something I’m very grateful for.”

Kligerman recorded five top-10 finishes last season, including top-six runs at Watkins Glen, Darlington and Martinsville. He opened this season with a fifth-place effort at Daytona.

From underdogs to overachievers, the No. 75 team operation regularly confounds the multi-truck titans.

“I’ve really figured out some things in the truck that works for me,” Kligerman said. “We’ve slowly but steadily been on this path for the last couple years. It’s starting to be a situation where it doesn’t matter where we go or what the track conditions are because we’re good.”

In tonight’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Kligerman and Carrier will represent the home team at a track located less than one hour from their historic race shop. In addition to the usual heavy hitters in the series, tonight’s race will feature four interlopers from the Cup ranks.

As is often the case, team founder and Food Country USA owner Charlie Henderson will be in the Henderson Motorsports pits.

Henderson is a true pioneer. His association at the top levels of NASCAR dates back to 1982 when the current Xfinity Series was created as the Busch Series.

“Charlie is one of the legends of this sport and his passion for racing is incredible,” Kligerman said. “We want to build on that tradition and bring the Henderson truck back to Victory Lane. That would be really gratifying with all the work Charlie, Chris and the employees here have put into this sport.

“This is a family team that has a history for race wins and championship drivers. I’m proud to be part of that.”

Pit Stops: A pair of NASCAR Cup regulars competed in Thursday’s Kyle Larson Flo Racing Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Larson finished in the No. 4 spot in the 50-lap event, while William Byron was 24th in the 25-car field. Mike Marlar (Winfield, Tenn.) earned the $20,000 top prize, with Jimmy Owens, Scott Bloomquist, Larson and Jonathan Davenport rounding out the top five.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.