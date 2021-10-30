GREGORY COLUMN: It's been a gut-wrenching season for the Wasps

EMORY, Va. – One week ago, Emory & Henry football players and coaches endured a 288-mile ride home after a gut-wrenching 9-7 loss to Shenandoah University.
The decisive score came on a 40-yard field goal as time expired.
Flash forward to Saturday’s contest against longtime rival Washington & Lee.
Under cold and gloomy skies, E&H watched as W&L kicker Arturo Ramirez connected on a game-ending 38-yard field goal.
E&H fans and players reacted with a stunned silence that continued long after the 30-28 gut-punch.
How much heartbreak have the Wasps (4-4) experienced the season?
Consider that all four losses have come in the final 90 seconds.
“That locker room today was probably the hardest one I’ve stepped in,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “I’ve been in this business a long time, and I told my kids that this is the strangest season I’ve ever been involved in.”
The pain of Saturday’s loss had a cruel twist. It appeared E&H had won when Ramirez missed his first attempt from 53 yards. Fans erupted with cheers.
“We thought it was over,” Newsome said.
But the Generals got another chance when it was ruled that an E&H player made contact with Ramirez on his follow-through.
“We went from two seconds of happiness over beating a team that’s going to win the ODAC, to losing. Lot of emotion there,” Newsome said.
Somehow, E&H running back Devontae Jordan managed to find perspective.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Jordan said. “We just have to go back to the drawing board and do better next week.”
The E&H players will report to the Brooks Field House this afternoon for a weightlifting session at 1 followed by a film review at 3. The usual Sunday scrimmage featuring redshirt freshmen will be held tonight
Meanwhile, Newsome and his assistants will be back in their office this morning by 10:30.
Welcome to the real world of college football, where coaches work seven days a week and deal with countless issues.
“This team is my life,” Newsome said. “I’ve never seen anything like the heartbreak these kids have experienced, but we’ve had something to do with it.”
The Wasps travel to Guilford next Saturday before closing out the season on Nov. 13 against longtime rival Ferrum.
“I wouldn’t trade this team,” Newsome said. “I wish some things would have worked out different, but I tell them every day that we can’t change the past. We can only change what’s getting ready to happen.”
With the lights off in his office and his glum players heading out with their parents and friends, Newsome wrestled with the big picture.
“We could easily be an 8-0 team instead of 4-4,” Newsome said. “When you invest this much into something and have this many tough losses, it’s hard to stay motivated.
“These kids are hurting, but they’ve battled each week and I think they will continue to battle.”
