GREGORY COLUMN: It's been a gut-wrenching season for the Wasps

“We went from two seconds of happiness over beating a team that’s going to win the ODAC, to losing. Lot of emotion there,” Newsome said.

Somehow, E&H running back Devontae Jordan managed to find perspective.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Jordan said. “We just have to go back to the drawing board and do better next week.”

The E&H players will report to the Brooks Field House this afternoon for a weightlifting session at 1 followed by a film review at 3. The usual Sunday scrimmage featuring redshirt freshmen will be held tonight

Meanwhile, Newsome and his assistants will be back in their office this morning by 10:30.

Welcome to the real world of college football, where coaches work seven days a week and deal with countless issues.

“This team is my life,” Newsome said. “I’ve never seen anything like the heartbreak these kids have experienced, but we’ve had something to do with it.”

The Wasps travel to Guilford next Saturday before closing out the season on Nov. 13 against longtime rival Ferrum.