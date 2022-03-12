GREGORY COLUMN: It was worth the pain for Honaker's Kylie Vance

RICHMOND, Va. – Honaker Tigers senior Kylie Vance spent a large part of Saturday’s Class 1 girls basketball championship pacing behind her team bench.

There was a reason for that.

The 5-foot-10 post suffered a serious injury to her left knee during Monday’s semifinal win at Parry McCluer.

Following a painful three-hour bus ride back to Russell County and anxious week of physical therapy sessions, Vance returned for Saturday’s showdown against Buffalo Gap at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“Even if I couldn’t walk on the knee, I was going to play and give everything I had,” Vance said.

Despite a large brace and a limp, Vance delivered 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 18 minutes as the Tigers rolled to a 63-29 win.

“I wanted to do this because of how much my teammates and coach [Misty Davis Miller] have stood behind me, and the feeling is just awesome,” Vance said.

There was one moment of fright in Saturday’s joy ride for Honaker. In the second quarter, Vance said she felt a sharp pain after reaching for an errant inbounds pass.

“That’s when my knee popped,” Vance said. “I was a little worried, but it went away.”

How concerned was Miller for her versatile post this week?

“Worry is not even the right word,” Miller said. “I stayed nervous for Kylie because I wanted her to have this opportunity. She’s worked for it and deserved it.”

Saturday’s post-game celebration was a dramatic contrast from Monday’s scene when Vance was forced out of the game with a torn ACL.

“That was a gut-sick feeling,” Miller said. “We went to the doctor’s office Tuesday morning with Kylie, and they were going to let her play since she’s a senior.”

After resting her knee for three days, Vance took part in a light practice Friday with her team Friday at Virginia Tech.

“This was the first day since Kylie has tried to go full speed,” Miller said.

Miller was not surprised at the tenacity and courage displayed by Vance Saturday.

“I can’t say enough about Kylie,” Miller said. “She’s probably the toughest girl I know. No matter the pain, she was determined to take the floor and play. She will definitely have a story to tell in future years.”

Vance was limping but smiling as the Tigers accepted the state championship trophy.

“I tried to walk off the injury in Monday’s game. I went back in the game three times, but I knew something was serious the last time it popped,” Vance said. “I wasn’t sure about my lateral movement coming in today. I knew that I was going to get frustrated, but I did the best I could.”

Vance will visit the doctor again this week to learn if surgery is needed on her knee. If all goes well, she plans to play more basketball at Southwest Virginia Community College in Wardell next year.

Late Saturday night, Vance just wanted to savor her third state title in three years.

“It’s been insane, especially after last year when we came to VCU and didn’t get to play due to COVID,” Vance said. “This [title] feels the best, but I wouldn’t trade the other two for anything.”

What were those repeated sideline walks like for Vance Saturday?

“It became more a mental thing,” Vance said. “Once I got on the floor, I didn’t feel any pain until I stopped. It’s been a long week, but it’s all worth it now.”

