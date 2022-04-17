GREGORY COLUMN: It was a good weekend for grassroots racing

It was a good weekend for grassroots racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On Saturday afternoon, officials from Speedway Motorsports announced that action will return to a renovated North Wilkesboro Speedway by August.

The 0.625-mile short track located in rural Wilkes County, North Carolina, last hosted a NASCAR Cup event in 1996. Since that time, the curious facility has basically served as a motorsports museum for ghosts and intrepid stock car history hunters such as Dale Earnhardt Jr.

For the past two nights, NASCAR’s ultimate short track has featured a double dose of dirt track racing. Bristol Motor Speedway is one of the seven greatest wonders in American sports, so why not offer a high-speed living exhibit into the dusty origins of NASCAR.

Dirt racing is an acquired taste, especially for fans who grew up attending races at look-a-like paved tracks where the focus is on celebrity drivers.

For too long, the leaders of NASCAR relied on the same formula, schedule and car.

Flash forward to 2022. The season opened at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the revolutionary new Next Gen car and a cast of youthful drivers.

The schedule includes six road courses and there is serious talk of a street course in Chicago.

It’s fun and heathy to try new things, even if that means putting dirt on one of the most popular tracks in motorsports at BMS and breathing life into North Wilkesboro.

From college football games and concerts to Monster truck shows and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Bristol Motor Speedway has offered a variety of events that has pumped millions into the regional economy.

With 160,000 seats, a massive video screen hanging over the infield and endless rows of corporate suites, it’s easy to forget that BMS is located in the second smallest market on the NASCAR tour.

Along with country music, NASCAR put Bristol on the national map. It’s interesting to note that the other the big attraction in Bristol is called the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

It would be neat to see a Rhythm and Racing Reunion in Bristol. We already have the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to go with the Mecca of short tracks.

Dirt or concrete, NASCAR fans make expensive yearly pilgrimages to little Bristol to experience a unique form of racing in a city with a small town feel.

On this weekend, life in a small town was pretty darn good for a grassroots racing fans.

