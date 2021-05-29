GREGORY COLUMN: Happier days finally return as area sports back on track

It was game time earlier this week at a baseball field in far Southwest Virginia.
The sun was out, the players were upbeat and the green grass was a comforting sight.
There was one big difference in the stands.
After a year of sickness, heartbreak, anxiety and restrictions due to an invisible monster dubbed COVID-19, there was a sense of normalcy.
While the pandemic is not over and some area sports teams have recently been forced to cancel games due to new COVID issues, nearly all fans have shed their face coverings and returned to support their schools.
The past year has been brutal for athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents at all levels, especially in spring sports.
In the case of the 2020 class of seniors who never even got an opportunity to take the field, they will always be left to wonder what could have been. All those years of practices, games, tournaments and bonding on road trips came without a payoff.
Needless to say, it was a brutal lesson on how to deal with adversity.
That explains why so many current athletes have mentioned in interviews that they are competing for a higher cause this spring. By winning district championships and chasing state titles, the 2021 class can honor those 2020 seniors.
In most cases, fans at various sporting events have adopted a humbler and more understanding approach. Following endless days of isolation and worry, most folks seem to appreciate the green light to support their hometown heroes without having to worry about limits on stadium attendance or other safety precautions.
That same level of appreciation and fellowship has also been evident at area motorsports facilities in recent weeks.
From Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat to Mack Shupe Field in Wise, the fear factor has lifted and happier days are here.
Any true sports fan can remember their first trip to a Major League Stadium, especially the initial sensation of seeing the field. Those sights, sounds and smells are the stuff of lifetime memories.
That’s why the opening day of baseball season has long been considered a time of renewal, hope and dreams.
The magical feeling can be captured at venues across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
In some ways, the summer of 2021 represents a time of ultimate renewal.
Thanks to the wonders of medicine and science and the wisdom of citizens who are fully vaccinated, we can now gather in groups, shake hands and celebrate.
And for many, there is no better place to celebrate than a ball field.
It might not be opening day, but it’s definitely a new day. Finally.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544