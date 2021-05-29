GREGORY COLUMN: Happier days finally return as area sports back on track

It was game time earlier this week at a baseball field in far Southwest Virginia.

The sun was out, the players were upbeat and the green grass was a comforting sight.

There was one big difference in the stands.

After a year of sickness, heartbreak, anxiety and restrictions due to an invisible monster dubbed COVID-19, there was a sense of normalcy.

While the pandemic is not over and some area sports teams have recently been forced to cancel games due to new COVID issues, nearly all fans have shed their face coverings and returned to support their schools.

The past year has been brutal for athletes, coaches, athletic directors and parents at all levels, especially in spring sports.

In the case of the 2020 class of seniors who never even got an opportunity to take the field, they will always be left to wonder what could have been. All those years of practices, games, tournaments and bonding on road trips came without a payoff.

Needless to say, it was a brutal lesson on how to deal with adversity.