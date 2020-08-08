GREGORY COLUMN: Good times are rolling once again at Wythe Raceway

The scene at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

RURAL RETREAT, Va. - It’s 7:30 on a warm Saturday evening and Fred Brown is in his element.

With a familiar blend of wisdom and wit, the 79-year-old owner and ambassador of Wythe Raceway directed the fast-moving show at his half-mile clay oval.

Due to the invisible menace that is COVID-19, there was no action until July 4 this season at the popular facility located just off Interstate 81.

After spending anxious days and weeks fine-tuning their machines in home garages, racers from Wytheville to Bluefield and far beyond have returned to the track.

Under Phase 3 of the Forward Virginia reopening plan, outdoor entertainment venues have been allowed to host a maximum of 1,000 people since July 1.

According to Brown, Wythe has met that standard while still allowing for social distancing measures.

On Saturday, a stream of dirt racing diehards arrived early and spread out in the grandstands and along the terraced hillsides. Some folks brought face masks, and nearly all wore smiles.

Even before COVID-19, short tracks across the country have faced troubled times in recent years due to a lack of sponsorship, the high cost of fielding a car, and options such as massive televisions.