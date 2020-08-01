GREGORY COLUMN: For coaches, it's not easy to plan amid a pandemic

Some have accepted their fate and are looking forward to the winter and spring, some are pointing fingers at state officials, and some are exploring options for transferring to a school that will be playing this fall.

Elite football coaches are master planners. They have strict routines for player workouts, team meetings and talent evaluation.

Due to the pandemic, coaches have been forced to delay, scale back and finally scrap their plans for the 2020 fall season.

And the questions keep coming.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising around the region and state, is it feasible, and safe, to have in-person learning in the classroom?

With only a nine-week football season in the spring, will there be any sort of playoff format or bowl game?

What about multi-sport athletes, the sharing of practice facilities, the availability of trainers, travel, and the cost of COVID-19 tests?

More than ever, coaches and administrators at all levels have been forced to drop or at least modify their old-school “my way or the highway” approaches and become better listeners and communicators. That’s especially the case of coaches who work with minority athletes.