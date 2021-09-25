GREGORY COLUMN: E&H's Jordan credits Gentry for his added strength

“I wanted to juke defenders all the time and make moves,” Jordan said. “Honestly, I don’t remember any of my stats from back then. It’s been a while.”

The next move for Jordan was the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where he played in eight games over the 2016-17 seasons and rushed for 62 yards.

After sitting out the 2019 season due to transfer requirements, Jordan collected 308 all-purpose yards for E&H in the 2021 spring campaign.

At 23, Jordan is now one of the oldest players in the E&H program.

“I’ve kind of got a chip on my shoulders after that long layoff,” Jordan said. “I just continued to work out, and I’ve got a one-year old son who keeps me on my toes.”

In addition to a mix of speed, strength and moves, Jordan has a unique running style where he waits for holes to develop.

“It’s about staying patient,” Jordan said. “My linemen are big, so I watch for their blocks to get to the second level.”

Jordan enjoys dissecting the defense with another transfer in quarterback Kyle Short.