GREGORY COLUMN: E&H's Jordan credits Gentry for his added strength

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry senior running back Devontae Jordan embarked on a grueling mission this past summer.
Instead of heading to the beach, Jordan sweated and strained twice a day in the E&H weight room.
What did Jordan accomplish?
“I became Gentry-feed,” Jordan said.
Jordan is referring to the proven methods of Mike Gentry. A 2010 inductee into the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame, Gentry left retirement two years ago to become the E&H director of strength and conditioning.
“Coach Gentry is the best in the business. No one else can compare,” Jordan said.
The 5-foot-9, 203-pounder could serve as the prototype of a Gentry-coached athlete. Jordan has the arms of a lumberjack, but he’s nimble enough to outrun linebackers and fake out defensive backs.
In Saturday’s 38-17 win against Bridgewater, Jordan accounted for 219 yards rushing and three scores on 38 carries. Through four games this season, Jordan has 691 yards and 10 scores.
That stat line is even more impressive considering Jordan’s circuitous football journey.
The fun run began at Bassett High School. As a senior, Jordan was a 5-7 scatback who weighed under 150 pounds.
“I wanted to juke defenders all the time and make moves,” Jordan said. “Honestly, I don’t remember any of my stats from back then. It’s been a while.”
The next move for Jordan was the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where he played in eight games over the 2016-17 seasons and rushed for 62 yards.
After sitting out the 2019 season due to transfer requirements, Jordan collected 308 all-purpose yards for E&H in the 2021 spring campaign.
At 23, Jordan is now one of the oldest players in the E&H program.
“I’ve kind of got a chip on my shoulders after that long layoff,” Jordan said. “I just continued to work out, and I’ve got a one-year old son who keeps me on my toes.”
In addition to a mix of speed, strength and moves, Jordan has a unique running style where he waits for holes to develop.
“It’s about staying patient,” Jordan said. “My linemen are big, so I watch for their blocks to get to the second level.”
Jordan enjoys dissecting the defense with another transfer in quarterback Kyle Short.
“Kyle and I are older and mature, and that experience really helps,” Jordan said. “We talk about reading the defense before plays and we work together all the time.”
Saturday’s signature moment for Jordan came on a 2-yard blast in the third quarter where he bounced off multiple tacklers. Just before that touchdown, Jordan went into the end zone on the same play call but the sequence was negated by a penalty
“I love the contact,” Jordan said. “It’s man on man in that situation and one man is not going to tackle me. It always feels good to win that battle.”
The dynamic work of Jordan left E&H head coach Curt Newsome in a good mood late Saturday afternoon.
“Not many guys can make that kind of run and score,” Newsome said. “Devontae is one of those runners who is slow to the hole and fast through it.”
According to Newsome, those summer school sessions with Gentry have paid off for Jordan.
“No doubt, Devontae has been in that weight room,” Newsome said. “All of our kids think the world of Coach Gentry and he’s helped this program so much.”
Through proteins, carbs and relentless training, Jordan said he added nearly 100 pounds in a year.
“I put my time in with Coach Gentry every single day this summer. Now, I’m in my groove and having a lot of fun.”
