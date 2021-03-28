GREGORY COLUMN: Don't be so hasty, give dirt racing a chance

By now, you’ve heard the joyful accounts from drivers like Kevin Harvick.

No track operator, engineer, crew chief or driver could have prepared for the prolonged rain on Saturday that washed away all the heat races and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

It was easy, especially from the comfort of a cozy living room, to mock the spectacle of all those mud-covered Trucks following just one lap of Truck heat racing Saturday evening.

But that scenario happens every weekend at dirt tracks across America.

Ask any veteran dirt racer or fan. Nothing is ever routine with this form of motorsports. Cars spin out, issues arise with the track surface and delays occur.

Bristol Motor Speedway could have played it safe and stuck with their usual spring race format while ignoring all those wishes and dreams for a dirt transformation.

Thanks in part of the popularity of the BMS Night Race in the fall and erratic weather in March and April, the spring race weekend has seen a steady decrease in attendance no matter how compelling the on-track action is.