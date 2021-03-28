GREGORY COLUMN: Don't be so hasty, give dirt racing a chance

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It was not a tranquil Sunday morning in the green hills of Northeast Tennessee.
To the dismay of dirt racing diehards, yet another round of rain created mud inside Bristol Motor Speedway and instant lakes around the sprawling campgrounds.
From the often-blurred lens of the social media world, a number of traditional NASCAR fans are blaming officials from Bristol Motor Speedway and its parent company (Speedway Motorsports) for creating this “muddy mess.”
Let’s step away from the blame game and get some perspective.
Given the persistent rains the past two days, even a race on the concrete surface of BMS would have been impossible. The same applies for virtually every track on the circuit.
According to track general Jerry Caldwell, BMS decided to launch this bold venture with dirt based off repeated requests of fans.
The first step of the dirt dance earned rave reviews last weekend with the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. Hundreds of grassroots racers from around the country joined with a VIP list of Super Late Model stars and a handful of NASCAR drivers to produce suspenseful dramas on a consistent surface.
Except for some dust, divots and concern with tire wear, Friday’s opening act of the Food City Dirt Race weekend offered all sorts of fun as the NASCAR Cup and Truck regulars stepped way out of their comfort zone for two sessions of practice.
By now, you’ve heard the joyful accounts from drivers like Kevin Harvick.
No track operator, engineer, crew chief or driver could have prepared for the prolonged rain on Saturday that washed away all the heat races and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.
It was easy, especially from the comfort of a cozy living room, to mock the spectacle of all those mud-covered Trucks following just one lap of Truck heat racing Saturday evening.
But that scenario happens every weekend at dirt tracks across America.
Ask any veteran dirt racer or fan. Nothing is ever routine with this form of motorsports. Cars spin out, issues arise with the track surface and delays occur.
Bristol Motor Speedway could have played it safe and stuck with their usual spring race format while ignoring all those wishes and dreams for a dirt transformation.
Thanks in part of the popularity of the BMS Night Race in the fall and erratic weather in March and April, the spring race weekend has seen a steady decrease in attendance no matter how compelling the on-track action is.
When the track conditions are smooth and the drivers are daring, nothing tops a high-speed dirt race for old-fashioned entertainment. Forget all those follow-the-leader Sunday afternoon parades and mind-numbing strategy tests we too often see on generic NASCAR tracks.
Dirt racing is better than a demolition derby, circus and motocross combined. Now, imagine all those elements on the high banks of BMS.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there’s no way to tell how many fans would have made the trek to Bristol to watch the first Cup Race on dirt since 1970.
Based on strolls and chats through the various campgrounds surrounding BMS on Friday and Saturday morning, a large number of fans are from dirt racing hotbeds in the deep south and Midwest. How many times have you seen a Scott Bloomquist T-shirt at a NASCAR race?
The Food City Dirt Race weekend may not be perfect, but the concept has generated big attention to little Bristol.
Stick around, the real show begins today with a dirty doubleheader of Truck and Cup racing. Bring your old boots, a cool drink and an open mind to the Tennessee hills.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544