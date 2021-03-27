GREGORY COLUMN: Dirt racing presents many challenges

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Longtime fans of dirt racing understand that their sport can be chaotic, confusing and messy.
The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is no exception.
After a fun day of practice on Friday, rain and mud spoiled the fun for dirt racing diehards and NASCAR traditionalists on Saturday.
In a frustrating storyline familiar to the Bristol spring race, it rained in the morning, afternoon and evening.
By Saturday night, the BMS oval resembled a mud bowl and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt was moved to a Sunday night start.
There were plenty of doubters over this bold experiment.
The skeptics become louder Friday when drivers complained of divots in the track surface and fans moaned about the dust.
Welcome to dirt racing, folks.
From Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to famed Eldora Speedway in Ohio, dirt track operators and fans deal with a variety of nightly challenges.
Track conditions can change by the minute as demonic looking cars powerslide around the track. That’s just the nature of this unvarnished sport that has a can-do credo.
It’s raw and authentic stuff with passionate fans, fearless drivers and crews who endure long hours.
Some would suggest that NASCAR Cup racing is too fancy for a dirt spectacle. Those folks like to see their well-groomed young heroes in spotless driving suits posing for cameras and doing shill jobs for Fortune 500 sponsors.
The concept of covering clay all over one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports might look questionable viewed through Saturday’s muddy lens.
But let’s remember all those empty seats from recent NASCAR weekends in Bristol.
The Bristol Dirt Race created waves of national attention and all the (socially-distanced) tickets were quickly snatched up for both the Cup and Truck races.
Don’t be quick to judge here.
Consider all the fun-factor comments from Truck and Cup racers on Friday, including former Cup series champion Kevin Harvick.
For too long hardcore fans have endured polished made-for-Disney Cup races on Sunday afternoon.
We need more unpredictability and grit in the top levels of NASCAR.
The makeover at Bristol Motor Speedway may seem messy right now, but this production is far from over.
Relax, grab a corn dog and stay tuned.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544