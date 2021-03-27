GREGORY COLUMN: Dirt racing presents many challenges

Some would suggest that NASCAR Cup racing is too fancy for a dirt spectacle. Those folks like to see their well-groomed young heroes in spotless driving suits posing for cameras and doing shill jobs for Fortune 500 sponsors.

The concept of covering clay all over one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports might look questionable viewed through Saturday’s muddy lens.

But let’s remember all those empty seats from recent NASCAR weekends in Bristol.

The Bristol Dirt Race created waves of national attention and all the (socially-distanced) tickets were quickly snatched up for both the Cup and Truck races.

Don’t be quick to judge here.

Consider all the fun-factor comments from Truck and Cup racers on Friday, including former Cup series champion Kevin Harvick.

For too long hardcore fans have endured polished made-for-Disney Cup races on Sunday afternoon.

We need more unpredictability and grit in the top levels of NASCAR.

The makeover at Bristol Motor Speedway may seem messy right now, but this production is far from over.

Relax, grab a corn dog and stay tuned.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.