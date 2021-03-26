GREGORY COLUMN: Dirt causing a buzz at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol was intended to generate a national buzz and attract a new segment of fans to NASCAR.

Judging from Friday’s opening act, BMS officials are on the right track with their red Tennessee clay.

Drivers and fans reacted with a mix of shock, amazement and delight to the BMS makeover during testing for the Truck and Cup series.

The first Cup race held on a dirt surface since 1970 has been the hottest topic in the sport for weeks.

During a Friday afternoon Zoom session, defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott embraced the bold experiment.

“I think this is great for the sport,” Elliott said. “I’m excited for the weekend, and I just feel like there’s been more excitement in general than there would have been if this was the normal spring race.”

Bingo.

Lack of attendance for the BMS spring race has been an issue for several years. The 2019 Food City 500, held on an overcast day on April 7, attracted estimated crowd of 38,000 to the 160,000 seat mega-stadium.