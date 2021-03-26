GREGORY COLUMN: Dirt causing a buzz at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol was intended to generate a national buzz and attract a new segment of fans to NASCAR.
Judging from Friday’s opening act, BMS officials are on the right track with their red Tennessee clay.
Drivers and fans reacted with a mix of shock, amazement and delight to the BMS makeover during testing for the Truck and Cup series.
The first Cup race held on a dirt surface since 1970 has been the hottest topic in the sport for weeks.
During a Friday afternoon Zoom session, defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott embraced the bold experiment.
“I think this is great for the sport,” Elliott said. “I’m excited for the weekend, and I just feel like there’s been more excitement in general than there would have been if this was the normal spring race.”
Bingo.
Lack of attendance for the BMS spring race has been an issue for several years. The 2019 Food City 500, held on an overcast day on April 7, attracted estimated crowd of 38,000 to the 160,000 seat mega-stadium.
One can only wonder how many fans would have showed up to witness history this weekend. COVID-19 spoiled those dreams, but the Food City Dirt Race will still have a socially distanced sellout of around 30,000.
A walk through the Bristol campgrounds Friday morning offered a new sight.
Along with the usual hats, shirts and flags honoring NASCAR stars such as Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Elliott, a few fans sported the attire of dirt late model titans such as Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport and Billy Moyer.
Now, that’s real progress.
Fans of dirt racing and NASCAR have long been divided into divergent camps. One side favors grit and grassroots, while the other favors personalities and made-for-TV spectacles.
There was much skepticism among traditional NASCAR fans, media types and drivers on Sept. 30 when BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell confirmed that his track would be transformed into a state-of-the-art dirt racing facility as part of the 60th anniversary celebration at BMS.
Harvick, the 2014 Cup series champion, was one of those skeptics.
What was Harvick’s reaction following Friday’s initial 50-minute practice session for Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt?
“That’s about as much fun in a race car as I’ve had in a long time,” Harvick said.
Alex Bowman also had an enjoyable day. The Hendrick Motorsports driver adapted to the ever-changing track conditions by posting the fastest average single-lap at 89.307 mph in the first Cup practice session.
“It’s a blast going around here,” Bowman said. “Everybody at Hendrick Motorsports has worked really hard guessing on the dirt side of things and trying to use the little bit of knowledge that we do have.
“It’s a lot of fun for sure.’
From the pits and pressbox to the grandstands and campground, the fun factor was strong Friday.
Welcome to Bristol Motor Speedway – it’s not just for concrete anymore.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544