 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GREGORY COLUMN: Capps, Savoie took new lanes in life

  • 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The two most interesting storylines from the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals were authored by two men who dared to take a new lane in life.

Last year, 56-year-old California-based Funny Car heavyweight Ron Capps formed his own Ron Capps Motorsport operation after driving for various car owners since 1995.

Nearly 12 years ago, 63-year-old Louisiana alligator farmer Jerry Savoie decided to enter the high-stakes world of Pro Stock Motorcycle racing.

Those bold moves have paid dividends for both men, who claimed emotional victories at Bristol Dragway Sunday.

With his second triumph of the season, Capps moved up to third in the Funny Car standings.

“Being a team owner, it’s been an emotional year,” said Capps in his post-race interview. “I now have a lot of people to worry about and I have to deal with noise in the background besides just showing up with my helmet like I used to.”

People are also reading…

Capps, who captured his second Funny Car series championship last season, earned his first trophy as a car owner on April 3 in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I was in shock after winning at Vegas, and I was still in shock a couple weeks later that I actually did it,” Capps said. “This is an amazing thing. I’m living the American dream as a small business owner, and I get to do it in the sport I grew up.”

Savoie’s pursuit of a dream began with a conversation with his wife where he explained his desire to race motorcycles at speeds well over 195 mph.

“I told her that I just wanted to win one race,” Savoie said.

Savoie has since won 15 races along with the 2016 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle championship.

“Hey man, I’m blessed,” Savoie said. “And I love my wife dearly.”

With each successful weekend on his White Alligator Racing Suzuki, Savoie said he feels a deeper sense of gratification.

“I’m having fun and I love racing, but I’m getting to that age now where I would rather be at home than traveling,” Savoie said. “I’ve got cattle and all kinds of alligators.”

As for the celebrity status that comes with national television appearances, Savoie has adapted in a unique way. For example, there was his choice of alligator-themed socks on Sunday.

“I’m a man of very few words,” Savoie said. “When I was on stage before the race today, I showed people my lucky socks. Alligators eat things and that carries over to racing.”

Judging from his reaction Sunday, Savoie has no regrets about his bold lane change in life.

“I said that I wouldn’t cry today, but I’ll be dang if I didn’t cry after winning the race,” Savoie said. When you get to my age and you’re racing these youngsters, you’ve to keep it together and enjoy every day.”

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

LOCAL BRIEFS: Buchanan commits to VMI

Lebanon High School junior Seth Buchanan announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to the Virginia Military Institute...The Mal Brown/FCA Wrestling Clinic will be held on Thursday at Battlecat Wrestling Club at 80 Terrace Drive in Bristol, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts