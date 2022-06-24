GREGORY COLUMN: Bruton Smith set the standard as a promoter

Once upon a time, NASCAR race weekends featured a carnival vibe.

Fans could enjoy daring thrill shows, spectacular military reenactments, celebrity appearances, monster trucks and all sorts of inventive stunts aimed at generating rivalries between drivers.

Masters of the game included Charlotte Motor Speedway general manage Humpy Wheeler, Texas Motor Speedway general manager Eddie Gossage and Bristol Motor Speedway general manager Jeff Byrd.

Each of these men worked for the sport’s greatest promotor – Bruton Smith.

Many legends surround the fearless farm boy from Oakboro, North Carolina, who became NASCAR’s version of P.T. Barnum.

We do know that Smith went from selling cars in his mother’s front yard to emerging as one of most powerful auto dealers in the nation.

We also know that Smith went from promoting his first race as a teen to owning 11 NASCAR tracks through his Speedway Motorsports empire.

Smith, who died Wednesday at age 95, not only had the audacity to propose ideas like monster television screens but he had the tenacity to turn his grandiose visions into reality.

What were some of the signature imprints that Smith conceived for his tracks? Think condos, corporate suites that offer fine dining, the installation of lights and various other fan-friendly touches.

Byrd embodied that fan-friendly approach during his 14-year run as the face of Bristol Motor Speedway.

A former sportswriter and sports marketing pioneer, Byrd was the rare executive who personally answered every e-mail and phone message.

Brimming with charisma and optimism, Byrd worked closely with Smith as BMS expanded from a 67-000-seat southern showpiece to a 160,000-seat wonderland. That’s one of largest seating capacities in the world. Not bad for little Bristol, huh.

Smith and Byrd also combined to save and resurrect Bristol Dragway.

Byrd died in 2010 at age 60 following a lengthy illness, but his impact at Bristol and beyond lives on.

Sadly, the days of swashbuckling promoters faded away as NASCAR Cup races turned into glorified television shows.

New NASCAR fans can only read about the day at Charlotte when Wheeler took advantage of the ‘Jaws’ nickname for Darrell Waltrip by placing a dead chicken in the jaws of a massive dead shark and having someone drive it around the track on a flatbed truck.

We’ve come a long way from the humble times when track officials advertised races by sticking flashy posters on telephone poles and storefronts.

Bruton Smith was a one-of-a-kind innovator who set the standard for all promoters and helped to create timeless memories for fans of all ages.

Famed NASCAR historian and author Robert Edelstein summed up the life and legacy of Smith Wednesday night.

“Bruton Smith was a towering presence in the history of the sport,” Edelstein said. “His life and influence spanned nearly the entire tale of NASCAR. And like Big Bill France, his command of power was incontrovertible. Men of vastly different styles with some similar results.”

