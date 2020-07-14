At this point, we all know that tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be big.
Folks from Blountville to Boston are eager to see if it’s wise to host up to 30,000 spectators inside a stadium during a pandemic.
While BMS and NASCAR combined with medical personnel to design all sorts of safety measures, the cases of COVID-19 continue to spread on the local, state and national level.
That might be one of the reasons why tickets remained for the event as of Tuesday night.
Remember, this is the All-Star Race inside one of the most iconic facilities in motorsports. It’s a scenario that appears on the wish lists of fans, media types and drivers each Christmas.
In several ways, tonight will be one of the most important events in track history.
Can a short track tucked into one of the smallest markets in professional athletics establish a standard for sports leagues and entertainment entities across the country?
If BMS fans wear their masks and no health issues arise in the days after the race, will Americans feel more at ease about venturing outside their neighborhoods and perhaps into stadiums?
It will also be a significant night for business leaders and citizens throughout Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia.
Numerous major summer and fall events have been cancelled around the region. Employment numbers are down and anxiety is high.
Could a successful All-Star show at BMS help provide a wide-ranging spark for businesses and serve as a motivational boost for citizens?
Like NASCAR or not, you have to admit that the sport has helped put Northeast Tennessee on the national map.
Media from around the nation will come to little Bristol tonight to watch all the top stars and their flashy cars.
Cue Barney Fife: “This is Big.”
Given the tight confines and high speeds of the half-mile concrete fun house at BMS, it’s a good bet that the on-track drama will be compelling.
The big-picture reviews and results are hard to predict.
