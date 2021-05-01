GREGORY COLUMN: After bout with COVID, Tim O'Quinn busy at LPR

COEBURN, Va. – Tim O’Quinn was a busy man Saturday evening at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Juggling his roles as general manager, promoter and race director, the 46-year-old Grundy resident bounced between drivers, car owners and track staff while maintaining a smile.
Life was much different in late December. That’s when O’Quinn endured a bout with COVID-19.
“I lost my sense of taste and smell for seven days and I was very weak, but I was very blessed that the Lord didn’t let it affect my breathing,” O’Quinn said.
How did O’Quinn push through his ordeal?
“My family always offered encouragement and they never gave up on me,” O’Quinn said. “The coronavirus is real and a lot of us around here have had it.”
O’Quinn said he returned to the LPR with a deeper appreciation for his friends and extended family at LPR.
Saturday was the third racing program of the 2021 season.
“And we’ve seen an increase in fans and drivers each week,” O’Quinn said. “When you’ve been stuck in the house for a year, you want to get outside to fellowship with people and have a good time.”
While attendance is still limited to 1,000 at Virginia tracks such as LPR, there were plenty of familiar faces around the 3/8-mile high-banked asphalt oval.
The most successful figure in the pits was Rob Austin. The 57-year Castlewood racer has won a total of 117 races and six track titles between LPR and Kingsport Speedway in the Street Stock and Pure Street divisions.
“Lonesome Pine is close to home and I’ve always liked this track,” Austin said. “Hey, it’s great to be back.”
Austin waged countless tight battles against the likes of Jeff Counts (Castlewood) and the late Dickenson County coal miner Roger Neece.
“I miss those guys, and I always mention Roger’s name when I get lucky enough to win,” Austin said.
Austin added to his win total earlier this season at Kingsport and finished fourth in Friday night’s event at Kingsport.
What’s the secret to Austin’s consistency?
‘It really helps to have a car that handles good, and I’ve been fortunate in that area,” Austin said. “I’ve always got stuff on my car that I ran in 1994.”
Austin said he’s looking forward to the day when COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted.
“COVID is bad stuff,” Austin said. “We were worried about Tim, and I was worried about my mother because she has lung problems. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon and more people will come out to the track.”
One newcomer among the Limited Late Model ranks Saturday was Lance Gatlin. The 36-year-old realtor from Morristown, Tennessee, won 10 races in 2012 en route to the LPR Late Model title..
Gatlin said he was helping another team last year when he got the chance to race.
“I finished second and I kind of itch again after that,” Gatlin said.
For the first time since he started racing at age 15 in the Sportsman class at 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee, Gatlin is competing with his father, Troy, in the pits.
“Coeburn is two hours from Morristown, but this track is kind of my home away from home,” Gatlin said. “Racing with my father makes it even more special.”
Only five races were held at LPR last year, but O’Quinn said 15 programs are planned this season. The regular divisions include Pure 4, Pure Street, Mod Street, Mod 4 and Limited Late Model.
A Monster Truck show is scheduled for July 4.
“We had some rule changes in a couple classes and several teams are still waiting on parts due to the back log caused by COVID-19, but everything else is the same,” O’Quinn said.
“There was a lot of uncertainty and anxiety last year. Now, everything is looking up. And just seeing all my friends around this track makes me feel awesome.”
