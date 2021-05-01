GREGORY COLUMN: After bout with COVID, Tim O'Quinn busy at LPR

One newcomer among the Limited Late Model ranks Saturday was Lance Gatlin. The 36-year-old realtor from Morristown, Tennessee, won 10 races in 2012 en route to the LPR Late Model title..

Gatlin said he was helping another team last year when he got the chance to race.

“I finished second and I kind of itch again after that,” Gatlin said.

For the first time since he started racing at age 15 in the Sportsman class at 411 Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee, Gatlin is competing with his father, Troy, in the pits.

“Coeburn is two hours from Morristown, but this track is kind of my home away from home,” Gatlin said. “Racing with my father makes it even more special.”

Only five races were held at LPR last year, but O’Quinn said 15 programs are planned this season. The regular divisions include Pure 4, Pure Street, Mod Street, Mod 4 and Limited Late Model.

A Monster Truck show is scheduled for July 4.

“We had some rule changes in a couple classes and several teams are still waiting on parts due to the back log caused by COVID-19, but everything else is the same,” O’Quinn said.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and anxiety last year. Now, everything is looking up. And just seeing all my friends around this track makes me feel awesome.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.