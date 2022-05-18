 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GREGORY COLUMN: A true racer competes for wins, regardless of age

  • 0

Forget the far-reaching impact of the Next Gen Car, one topic has dominated the NASCAR world the past couple weeks.

Ever since Joey Logano’s controversial victory at Darlington, fans and racers have become fixated over a “new age” of overly aggressive drivers.

As we all know, Logano made contact with the William Bryon car in the closing laps at Darlington en route to his win. The low-key Byron came away furious, and he has been gaining supporters ever since.

If you listen to a few veteran competitors and their minions, NASCAR racing has digressed to a point where the likes of Logano have no respect for the code of the sport. Basically, that code translates into not wrecking an opponent for the win.

The current narrative centers around prodigies who developed their race craft on video games instead of short tracks. It’s the old paying-your-dues theme.

Hot shot teens such as Ty Gibbs are certainly aggressive, but longtime observers can remember the bump-and-run exploits of Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and Jimmy Spencer.

People are also reading…

Anybody ever see a replay of the 1999 Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway? In a cinematic scene, Earnhardt wrecked Terry Labonte on the final lap and was greeted by a loud chorus of boos in Victory Lane.

That finish helped spur the unprecedented popularity and growth of BMS.

But in this time of revisionist history, NASCAR has been transformed into a land of outlaws where young ruffians simply crash their way to victory.

There is a good reason for that view, and it’s called social media.

With millions of keyboard warriors and instant experts trolling the Internet instead of actually living life, every little incident on and off the track gets amplified and debated over and over.

Just calm down and examine at the big picture. What Logano did at Darlington was no different than countless other controversial late-race incidents.

And just consider all the extra publicity and highlight reels that the Darlington bump has generated for NASCAR and its tracks.

No matter their age, a true racer competes for wins.

PIT STOPS: Former Legends car champion D.J. Canipe (Fallston, North Carolina) won Saturday’s 50-lap Southeast Super Truck race at Kingsport Speedway, while defending Lonesome Pine Raceway champ Lance Gatlin (Morristown, Tennessee) earned his first Kingsport victory in the Limited Late Model class. Chase Pollard, grandson of NASCAR great Harry Gant, was ninth. Other winners included 71-year-old Johnson City driver Danny Casteel (Vintage Outlaws), Danny Toney (Carolina Vintage Series) and third-generation racer Cameron Bolin (York, South Carolina) in Legends cars. Bolin made national news in 2020 by capturing the Greenville-Pickens Speedway Late Model title at age 15. …This week’s card at Wythe Raceway will be highlighted by twin races for the Pro Mini Class. … The next action for Parker Kligerman and the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck team is scheduled for June 11 at Pomona. Kligerman won the first stage of the May 6 event at Darlington.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

John Kuczko sat in the coaches’ office at Abingdon High School one afternoon, busily making sure things were in order and taking care of some last-minute details with the 1987 baseball season beginning in two days.

Prep Roundup for May 12

Prep Roundup for May 12

Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), the Honaker duo of Hubbard and Nunley (Honaker), Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) pitched no-hitters. 

Nick Johnson steps down as Thomas Walker's football coach

Nick Johnson steps down as Thomas Walker's football coach

Thomas Walker is the ninth program in far Southwest Virginia that will have a different head coach at the start of the 2022 season than they did in 2021 as the Pioneers join Honaker, Castlewood, Rye Cove, Wise County Central, Ridgeview, Marion, Lebanon and Northwood in that regard.

Prep Roundup for May 13

Prep Roundup for May 13

The combination of Kenzie Franklin and Jordan Mooney were a dynamic duo for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday.

Prep Roundup for May 16

Prep Roundup for May 16

Landon Odum went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs to provide the spark in John Battle’s 12-hit attack as the Trojans topped Union, …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts