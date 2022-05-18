GREGORY COLUMN: A true racer competes for wins, regardless of age

Forget the far-reaching impact of the Next Gen Car, one topic has dominated the NASCAR world the past couple weeks.

Ever since Joey Logano’s controversial victory at Darlington, fans and racers have become fixated over a “new age” of overly aggressive drivers.

As we all know, Logano made contact with the William Bryon car in the closing laps at Darlington en route to his win. The low-key Byron came away furious, and he has been gaining supporters ever since.

If you listen to a few veteran competitors and their minions, NASCAR racing has digressed to a point where the likes of Logano have no respect for the code of the sport. Basically, that code translates into not wrecking an opponent for the win.

The current narrative centers around prodigies who developed their race craft on video games instead of short tracks. It’s the old paying-your-dues theme.

Hot shot teens such as Ty Gibbs are certainly aggressive, but longtime observers can remember the bump-and-run exploits of Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and Jimmy Spencer.

Anybody ever see a replay of the 1999 Night race at Bristol Motor Speedway? In a cinematic scene, Earnhardt wrecked Terry Labonte on the final lap and was greeted by a loud chorus of boos in Victory Lane.

That finish helped spur the unprecedented popularity and growth of BMS.

But in this time of revisionist history, NASCAR has been transformed into a land of outlaws where young ruffians simply crash their way to victory.

There is a good reason for that view, and it’s called social media.

With millions of keyboard warriors and instant experts trolling the Internet instead of actually living life, every little incident on and off the track gets amplified and debated over and over.

Just calm down and examine at the big picture. What Logano did at Darlington was no different than countless other controversial late-race incidents.

And just consider all the extra publicity and highlight reels that the Darlington bump has generated for NASCAR and its tracks.

No matter their age, a true racer competes for wins.

PIT STOPS: Former Legends car champion D.J. Canipe (Fallston, North Carolina) won Saturday’s 50-lap Southeast Super Truck race at Kingsport Speedway, while defending Lonesome Pine Raceway champ Lance Gatlin (Morristown, Tennessee) earned his first Kingsport victory in the Limited Late Model class. Chase Pollard, grandson of NASCAR great Harry Gant, was ninth. Other winners included 71-year-old Johnson City driver Danny Casteel (Vintage Outlaws), Danny Toney (Carolina Vintage Series) and third-generation racer Cameron Bolin (York, South Carolina) in Legends cars. Bolin made national news in 2020 by capturing the Greenville-Pickens Speedway Late Model title at age 15. …This week’s card at Wythe Raceway will be highlighted by twin races for the Pro Mini Class. … The next action for Parker Kligerman and the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck team is scheduled for June 11 at Pomona. Kligerman won the first stage of the May 6 event at Darlington.

