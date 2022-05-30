Greer's double leads Abingdon past Carroll County, 5-4

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon Falcons baseball coach Mark Francisco describes Landon Greer as a “program guy” who has paid his dues in the off-season.

The 5-foot-11 junior and first-year starter came through on the main stage Monday night.

Greer belted a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to ignite a four-run rally as AHS earned a 5-4 win over the Carroll County Cavaliers in the Region 3D quarterfinals at Falcon Park.

The Falcons (21-2) host Cave Spring (13-5) in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Falcons entered the sixth inning Monday trailing 4-1 and struggling to decipher the curveballs and changeups of Ferrum College bound pitcher Isaiah Edwards.

How did the Falcons craft the comeback?

“We changed our approaches at the plate and made sure to put the ball in play,” Greer said.

Freshman Jett Humphreys led off the sixth with a line single, and Cole Lambert followed with a run-scoring double.

Greer then jumped on an outside fastball for his double.

“I was waiting for that pitch,” Greer said.

After tying the score at 4-4 on an errant pickoff throw to third base, the Falcons took the lead with a textbook suicide squeeze by No. 9 hitter Braiden Mock that scored speedy Elijah Parks.

“That was a good game, and I had confidence that we could come back,” Humphreys said. “Landon is strong, and he really came through for us.”

Francisco also had confidence in Greer.

“Landon has transformed his body and game since the eighth grade,” Francisco said. “He works out like crazy and is a great example of someone who reaps what they sow because Landon definitely worked for his chance.”

The score was tied 1-1 entering the fifth inning when Carroll County (11-10) struck for three runs on run-scoring singles from Britt Berrier and Isaiah Edwards followed by a run-scoring grounder from Chandler Dalton.

AHS ace Ethan Gibson replaced Humphreys on the mound at that point, allowing just one hit while striking out three over the final three innings. Humphreys recorded seven strikeouts.

“To be honest not many people thought we should be here, but we battled a well-coached and well-oiled team that swings the bats well,” said Cavaliers coach Kevin DeHaven, a former CC star who also played baseball at Bluefield University. “I couldn’t tell which team would show up for us at the beginning of the season, but these guys have grown up.”

It was the third straight playoff berth for the Cavaliers, who earned their first regional win since 2009 last week against Magna Vista. Edwards threw 82 pitches in that game and his pitch count was getting high in the sixth inning before he was replaced by Lance Burnett.

“Lance threw strikes, but we made a couple errors and Abingdon hit the ball and manufactured some runs,” DeHaven said.

Berrier is a freshman prodigy who has high-level travel ball experience with the Carolina Rockies and USA Prime.

Parks reached on a single, double and walk for AHS, while Luke Bedwell supplied two singles.

“Carroll County had some quality at-bats and [Edwards] kept us off-stride until we made some adjustments,” Francisco said. “We were fortunate to get this win.”

Greer knows all about the Abingdon baseball tradition. He was a member of the junior varsity team last season but was in the dugout during the varsity playoff run to the VHSL Class 3 title game.

“That was a neat experience,” Greer said. “I’ve watched, learned and worked hard to get to this point.”

