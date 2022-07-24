Greeneville edges State Liners, 1-0

In what turned out to be a pitching duel….wait right there. A pitching duel? In the Appalachian League?

It happened Sunday in Greeneville, Tennessee, as the Flyboys took a 1-0 seven-inning win over the Bristol State Liners.

What makes a 1-0 game so amazing is that in Bristol’s last five losses the State Liners were outscored 77-29. And, to top it off, the game was over in an hour and 25 minutes.

For the State Liners it was loss No. 6 in a row.

Greeneville scored the lone run of the game in the first inning as Maddox Mihalakis singled to lead off and scored on Brock Daniels’ single.

Home plate was not a busy intersection Sunday at Pioneer Park.

Further, another rarity was Greeneville right-hander Finnegan Wall (UC Irvine) who pitched all seven innings allowing just two hits, no walks while striking out 10.

The lone two hits by Bristol were singles by Blake Wood and Daniel Hicks.

Despite the loss, Bristol pitching was superb as Peyton Jula started scattering four hits over five innings while walking two with six Ks. Trey Valka pitched a perfect sixth inning.

The league is off today with the Appy All-Star Game on Tuesday in Burlington, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on MLB.com.