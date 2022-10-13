 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns

Greeneville blanks high-scoring Patriots

Sullivan East

Sullivan East's Gavin Patrick was a bright spot for the Patriots, picking off a Greeneville pass in the Patriots' loss to the Greene Devils on Thursday night at Alumni Field. 

 Emily Ball / Bristol Herald Courier

The points Greeneville High School’s football team piled up on Thursday night weren’t as impressive as the dominant defense the Greene Devils exhibited.

Greeneville became the first team to shut out Sullivan East this season in a 51-0 victory over the homestanding Patriots.

East (3-6) was averaging 35.5 points per game entering the contest and had scored at least 21 points in each contest it had played.

The Patriots managed 138 yards of total offense on Thursday. Drake Fisher passed for 103 yards, while Corbin Laisure caught three passes for 45 yards. 

Sullivan East did force two turnovers, including an interception by Gavin Patrick. 

Unbeaten Greeneville had 515 of its 586 yards of total offense by halftime. Brady Quillen threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 6-of-7 passing.

Greeneville 28 16 0 7—51

Sullivan East 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

G – Dabbs 60 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)

G – Dabbs 48 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)

G – Short 66 run (Graham kick)

G – Laws 38 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)

G – Meyers 18 run (Graham kick)

G – Safety G – Price 30 pass from Cannon (Graham kick)

G – Bishop 11 run (Martin kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 23, SE 10; Rushes-Yards: G 25-249, SE 21-35; Passing Yards: G 337, SE 103; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 13-17-1, SE 15-27-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, SE 1-0; Penalties-Yards: G 11-120, SE 6-39; Punts-Average: G 0-0, SE 7-28.

Sixers acquire McClung

Mac McClung once starred for the Gate City High School Blue Devils and he soon will be wearing the uniform of the Delaware Blue Coats. That highlights the local briefs which includes Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee winning the girls race at the Trailblazer Invitational at Daniel Boone on Saturday. 

