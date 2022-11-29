Green vital cog for George Wythe success

In emerging as one of the best football players in Southwest Virginia this season, George Wythe High School senior Colton Green has demonstrated the ability to punt, pass and … kick butt.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive end has recorded 11 sacks and is among the reasons the Maroons (9-3) won the Region 1C championship and host the Grundy Golden Wave (8-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

“He’s just been unreal, man,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “He’s gifted and you have to have those types of kids if you are going to be playing in December.”

Green earned second-team All-Mountain Empire District honors as a defensive end in 2021, but has played at an all-state caliber level this fall in making life hard on opposing quarterbacks and ball-carriers.

“I’ve improved a lot from last year,” Green said. “I hit the weight room this offseason and got faster and stronger and I really just understand the game better this year. I worked a lot on technique this summer, which has helped me become the player I am now.”

Green produced the pivotal play in last week’s 48-28 victory over Grayson County in the Region 1C finals and he did so with his arm.

Late in the second quarter with the Maroons clinging to a 21-14 lead and facing 4th-and-22 at their own 27-yard line, Harner made the shrewd call for a fake punt.

It worked to perfection as Green uncorked a pass to Leyton Fowler that resulted in a 31-yard gain and a first down.

George Wythe scored three plays later and seized the momentum for good.

His passing stats: 1-for-1, 31 yards, a completion percentage of 1.000.

“That was my first-ever pass I’ve thrown in a football game,” Green said. “I was a little nervous, but we work on that play a lot so I was comfortable with throwing the ball. … Being able to make that play was a great feeling.”

Usually in the punt formation, Green unleashes some booming kicks as he’s averaging 38.3 yards on 34 punts.

“I’ve always been able to punt a football pretty far, but it wasn’t until my sophomore year when our punter got hurt and Coach Harner told me to go punt that it took off from there,” Green said. “This past summer is when I’ve really started taking punting serious. I have to give a shout-out to my longsnapper, Ben Jollay, because I wouldn’t be able to punt if it wasn’t for his snaps.”

Jollay gave a shout-out to his teammate too.

“Colton is one of the best defensive ends in [Class 1] football and I’m so glad he’s on my team,” Jollay said. “He’s an outstanding athlete and always willing to learn and be better at what he does. He is also very smart at what he does and how he plays.”

Believe it or not, Green says that football is his second-best sport.

“I feel like I’m better at baseball than I am football,” Green said. “It’s my favorite sport.”

Green hit a grand slam last season against Fort Chiswell, connected for a three-run blast against Graham and combined to pitch a two-hitter in a win over Bland County.

As a pitcher he sports a fastball that sits between 80-84 miles-per-hour to go along with a slider. He showed his accuracy on that pass to Fowler last week.

“Colton is one of the guys we lean on,” said George Wythe baseball coach Donnie Gamble. “He pitches for us and plays outfield and infield. We can ask him to play any position and he will do it and do it well. Colton is a great athlete. He will give you 110 percent in everything he does. His football season has been great and I can’t wait to see what this baseball season will be. Colton is a great young man. He is a leader on and off the field.”

For now, Green is focused on football.

He’ll go through his usual routine – listening to the rhymes of rapper Lil Uzi Vert the night before the game is always a ritual – and then get ready to test his skills against Grundy’s experienced, physical and large offensive line.

George Wythe lost at Grundy, 42-28, in October and now the Maroons will welcome the bunch from Buchanan County in the rematch.

“There’s nothing like playing at Pendleton Field,” Green said. “The vibes there are great and we have the best fans anyone could ask for. They pack the stands at every game. I was surprised at how many people showed up at our region championship game. I’ve never played in front of that many before and now we get to host a state semifinal game at our home field. I’m sure there will be even more people there, so it’s gonna be really loud, which I think is an advantage for our team.”

Another advantage for the team: Having Colton Green on the field.