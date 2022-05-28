Green leads Abingdon over Tunstall, 8-7, in Region 3D softball

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon freshman Brenna Green knew what pitch to expect in Saturday’s softball game against the Tunstall Trojans.

Earlier in the day, Green struck out on rise balls to the inside and outside corners.

With the scored tied 7-7 in the eighth inning and the bases loaded, Green was ready for redemption.

“I was looking for that rise ball again,” said Green, who supplied a run-scoring single in the third inning. “It was a big spot and I was really nervous, but I got a rise ball down the middle and made good contact.”

Green’s hit lifted AHS to an 8-7 win in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.

According to AHS coach Randy Martin, the seventh-seeded Falcons (12-11) travel to No. 2 Lord Botetourt on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Saturday’s victory was the latest chapter in an odd journey for AHS, which began the season with an 0-5 record following a sudden coaching change

The Falcons fell behind 6-2 in the fourth inning against Tunstall before rallying with lineup which included four freshmen and two sophomores.

“I didn’t expect us to be in this position the way the season started, but the girls have done a great job,” Martin said.

The other heroine for AHS Saturday was junior Kendel Yates. She forced the 7-7 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run homer. It was the seventh homer of the season for Yates, who tied current AHS assistant coach Madison McClanahan in the AHS record books.

“I had been looking for that home run for a while and it came a great time,” Yates said. “Tunstall threw high pitches the entire game, and I was able to time that pitch.”

Yates, who added a line single, also earned the decision after relieving starting pitcher Hannah Dillard in the seventh inning.

“It’s been fun to watch this team improve,” Yates said. “Once we got a new coach, we all kind of came together as a team and made things work. We only have three seniors, but they’ve given us great leadership.”

The Falcons collected nine hits against two Tunstall pitchers. Lyana Smith contributed a run-scoring double, while freshman Ella Kiser provided a run-scoring single, Savannah Price doubled, and Dillard led off the eighth inning with a run-scoring triple to the fence.

Tunstall, which also made the over three-hour trip from Dry Fork on Thursday, finished with nine hits. Leadoff batter Greenly Elliott drove in four runs with two doubles and two singles.

The Trojan fan contingent left the field fussing over a pivotal call in the seventh inning.

The drama started after speedy freshman catcher Khamauri Mays led off the inning with a walk and steal of second base. It appeared that Mays had scored the go-ahead run when Price made a running catch in right field off a drive by Heidi Ellis, but the umpires ruled that Mays left second base too early.

“I did not think she left the base early and that would have changed the game,” Tunstall coach Jenna Rudder said. “That’s a very difficult call to make either way, but you’ve got to keep pushing.”

Just like Abingdon, Tunstall (8-14) authored a turnaround season with a roster featuring just one senior. Freshman Katie Tuck pitched the first four innings Saturday, allowing four hits and recording four strikeouts.

“We started the season struggling with errors and strikeouts, but the girls left the season better than they found it,” Rudder said.

Gaby Elliott and Halle Cassada contributed two hits apiece for Tunstall.

Dillard pitched the first six innings for Abingdon, registering five strikeouts.

It was a long day for the AHS coaching staff and players, who reported to Falcon Park Saturday morning to remove the tarp on the field for the first time since Thursday.

“It’s been quite a season,” Martin said.

Thanks to Green, the adventure will continue Monday.

“My bat had been cold most of the game, but I had to keep my head up and power through,” Green said. “And things worked out.”

