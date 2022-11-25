Graham QB had tough acts to follow

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham senior Brayden Meadows entered the 2022 football season with high expectations.

The younger brother of current Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brody Meadows, Brayden faced the task of replacing Zach Blevins at quarterback.

Blevins, who signed to play at Emory & Henry, guided the G-Men to the 2021 Class 2 title game. He was also selected as Southwest District player of the year on defense and offense after generating 2,671 total yards and making 71 tackles.

“My brother and I grew up playing football in the backyard and he set a great example,” Brayden said. “I take a lot of pride in Brody and usually go to every home game at Tech.”

The place to be this Saturday will be historic Mitchell Stadium where the unbeaten G-Men host the Ridgeview Wolfpack in one of the marquee games across the Virginia High School League.

Brayden has authored his own unique success story. Following the lead of his rugged offensive line corps, the 5-foot-9, 210-pounder is relentless running the ball and has thrown for over 10 scores despite missing four games with a broken hand.

“That was a tough experience, but my hand is healing now,” Meadows said.

Look for Meadows to make plenty of handoffs today to Ty’Drez Clements. The 5-foot-8 junior speedster has emerged as one the most productive running backs in far Southwest Virginia this season.

“When Ty’Drez hits the corner, he’s gone,” Meadows said. “Ty’Drez is fun to watch, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays.”

The fun starts with an experienced offensive line featuring three seniors in Connor Roberts, Cody Dolin and center Ethan Alvis.

“Connor is a leader, but all our seniors do a great job of leading and making sure we’re communicating,” Alvis said. “We work our butts off every day in practice and play to the best of ability in games.”

How enjoyable is it to block for Clements?

“That’s a lot of fun,” Alvis said. “Ty’Drez is super shifty.”

Alvis started at center last season as the G-Men stormed through the playoffs before falling 48-21 to King William at Salem Stadium.

“We’ve blocked that game out pretty good,” Alvis said. “We want to make a run back to Salem, but we have to keep getting better every week.”

A critical exam comes today against a Ridgeview team that features a physical defense and balanced offense.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said “Ridgeview is very good. “We’re just looking forward to the opportunity to share the field with them.”

According to Meadows, the basics are in place for the G-Men.

“We’re all playing together as a team and family. And we all want to get back to Salem,” Meadows said.