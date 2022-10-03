Goodspeed, indeed: Junior back leads Rebels to OT victory over Indians

EMORY, Va. – A new star has emerged on the Hogoheegee District football scene.

Meet Mr. Goodspeed.

Junior running back Camron Goodspeed rushed for 220 yards and three scores on just seven carries Monday as the Patrick Henry Rebels held off the Rural Retreat Indians 48-42 in overtime.

Goodspeed gains inspiration from his PH running mate J-Kwon McFail, who accounted for 180 yards rushing and four touchdowns Monday

“We just go out there and have fun together,” Goodspeed said. “When J-Kwon busts a run, it motivates me and I motivate him.”

As a freshman, Goodspeed moved from Baltimore with his step-brother Tyler Barrett. Just a sophomore, the powerful Barrett turned in another dominant performance on both sides of the line.

“Tyler is a big ol boy,” Goodspeed said. “I always try to follow his blocks.”

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Goodspeed didn’t play football as a freshman and did not start last season.

“I’m getting it done this year,” Goodspeed said.

With the quickness of Goodspeed and the toughness of McFail combined with the size of its offensive line, PH can keep defenses guessing.

“That’s a great 1-2 punch, but I can’t say enough about our line,” PH coach Seth Padgett said. “Especially in that second half, those linemen really opened some holes.”

On his first two carries of the game in the second half, Goodspeed scored on runs of 60 and 50 yards. His last TD blast with 2:28 left in regulation tied the score at 42

The PH line corps features Barrett, Tommy Hudson and Sammy Mink.

“I’m so proud of my team because Rural Retreat came out and hit us in the mouth in the first half,” Padgett said. “Rural Retreat is one of the best teams in the region, so this was a big win.”

PH needed its running game to hold off the efforts of Gatlin Hight from Rural Retreat, who accounted for 186 yards rushing and three scores on 27 carries. Quarterback Caleb Roberts added 109 yards.

“That was a good game, but we just made a few mistakes,” RR coach Jamey Hughes said. “Our kids played their tails off. We had some guys banged up last week, but we really came together and got after it for four quarters. PH just made one more play than we did.”

That final play was a 6-yard scoring run from McFail on third down in the first overtime session.

“It was a fight out there, but we got it done,” Goodspeed said.

Rural Retreat 7 7 7 21 0-42

Patrick Henry 0 7 21 14 6-48

Scoring Summary

RR – Hagerman 2 pass from Roberts (Crockett kick)

PH – McFail 1 run (Buchanan kick)

RR – Hight 11 run (Crockett kick)

RR – Roberts 67 run (Crockett kick)

PH – Goodspeed 60 run (run failed)

PH – Goodspeed 90 run (McFail kick)

RR – Hight 42 run (Crockett kick)

PH – McFail 25 run (Buchanan kick)

RR – Hight 46 run (Crockett kick)

PH – McFail 65 run (Buchanan kick)

RR – Hagerman 44 run (Crockett kick)

PH – Goodspeed 61 run (Buchanan kick)

PH –McFail 6 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: RR 12, PH 10; Rushes-Yards: RR 368, PH 400; Passing Yards: RR 37, PH 29; Comp-Att.-Int.: RR 5-13-3, PH 3-8-1; Fumbles-Lost: RR 3-0, PH 2-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 4-30, PH 4-16; Punts-Average: RR 1-32, PH 0-0