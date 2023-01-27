Good win for Goodwin, Warriors over Pioneers

CHILHOWIE, Va. – Chilhowie didn’t win the Hogoheegee District boys basketball title on Friday night, but they certainly took a big step in that direction.

In front of a large, raucous crowd in the “Hot Box,” Chilhowie eased into a tie in the loss column in the Hogoheegee District standings, winning a 68-67 thriller over Lebanon.

“This feels good, we worked hard for it,” said Chilhowie senior standout Zac Hall. “The first time we played at Lebanon [a 63-42 Warrior loss], we hadn’t played a game in a couple of weeks. We looked pretty bad. We took that personally and played our best tonight.”

Down 66-61, the Pioneers went to work with less than two minutes remaining. Mike Reece made two foul shots for Lebanon. A turnover on a bad pass by the Warriors, and Reece was fouled again. He calmly sank the two shots with 56.4 seconds remaining, and it was a one-point game.

Brody Wess then came up with a critical steal for the Pioneers. After a Lebanon timeout, they went inside to Reece, who scored in the paint to give Lebanon a 67-66 lead with 12 ticks left on the clock.

Chilhowie took a timeout to talk things over. Point guard Aiden Bartuski was driving and saw Will Goodwin open on the block and hit him with a beautiful pass. Goodwin kissed it off the glass for a 68-68 advantage with 3.2 seconds remaining.

“A sophomore, Will Goodwin,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “His dad [John Goodwin] was a longtime coach here in the ’80s. Will has worked on his game, we’re so proud of him. He’s grown so much from this summer until now. He was able to finish over [6-foot-8 Keyton] Keene. I couldn’t be prouder of Will. It wasn’t the play we drew up, we just kind of let them go, and good things happened.”

Hall scored 25 points, Bartuski (21 points), and Isaac Booth (10 points). They were all huge for the Warriors. Goodwin finished with nine points, including the final two.

“Hall came out on fire, and he did that against Lebanon here last year,” stated Snodgrass. “He continued where he left off. Goodwin did a great job of handling the ball and making good decisions. He just makes everyone around him better.”

Keene with 24 points, Reece with 17 points, and Andy Lambert scored 10 points combined to carry a lot of the offense for Lebanon.

“It was a wild game,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “I wouldn’t say it was a fun game, it’s tough to play over here. They make shots here, I thought we had done the job at the end, but we gave up a bucket. They made a great play there at the end, number 34 [Goodwin] made a tough shot. Hat’s off to Chilhowie.”

Undoubtedly, playing on your home floor is usually an advantage. Playing in the “Hot Box” is more than a slight advantage.

“It was just an unbelievable atmosphere in there, and that’s what we expected,” Snodgrass said. “The community is so prideful of all the sports here at Chilhowie, they showed up in full force, and we fed off that. It might have been the difference in winning or losing, the crowd giving us that extra energy.”

Lebanon (15-3, 5-1 HOGO) and Chilhowie (14-3, 5-1 HOGO) each have four district games remaining. The last two weeks of the regular season should be exciting, with a playoff a possibility.