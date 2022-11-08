Good win for Goodwin, Warriors in defending Region 1D title

EMORY, Va. – Who doesn’t love a rematch?

Two Hogoheegee District rivals, Patrick Henry and Chilhowie, met for the Region 1D championship for the second consecutive year.

It’s back-to-back titles for the Warriors.

In a thriller at Emory & Henry College, Chilhowie took a 13-25, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 triumph over the Rebel on Tuesday night at the King Center.

“We are so excited, the uphill battles we’ve had this season,” Chilhowie senior hitter Hannah Goodwin said. “We’ve had some flukes with our games, we didn’t even know if we would win or lose. To come out on top in the region that’s crazy for us.”

It didn’t look like it was going to happen for the Warriors. The regular season Hogoheegee champ, Patrick Henry, controlled the first set in dominating fashion. They took the lead at 5-4 and were never seriously threatened.

“Personally, I got down a little bit,” said Chilhowie setter Chloe Adams. “I told myself, we’re not done, and we did it.”

Chilhowie found their footing and took relatively comfortable wins in sets two and three. Then they took a 19-9 lead in the fourth set. Using the serving of Lauren Stauffer and the play at the net of Avery Maiden, the Rebels came storming back, tying it at 20-all. Patrick Henry took five of the final eight points to even the match at 2-2.

“That was a struggle in the fourth,” Goodwin said. “But we knew we wanted to defend our title. We came out as strong as we could in the fifth.

“We found a new rotation, one we’ve never used before, and just went for it. It turned out good, and we’re so excited.”

The Rebels led most of the fifth set. Chilhowie tied it at 11-all on a kill by Goodwin. The Warriors took the lead on a block by Goodwin and never relinquished it to eke out the win.

“This feels good,” commented Adams. “I was relieved after we got the lead, I was like, ok, I think we can do this. We battled it out, taking it one point at a time like we always do.”

Goodwin pounded 19 kills, and Josie Sheets was tough at the net with 12 kills. Adams filled the stat sheet with four kills and 25 assists and led the defense with 14 digs. Madi Preston (12 digs) and Audrey Gilley (11 digs) were tough on the back row.

“The girls did well, they pulled it together,” Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson said. “They came in here, knew what they wanted, and they did it.

“I think we had some nerves at first. That second set, I told them you have to leave it all on the court if you want to do this. You could see we were starting to get it together.

“This is the way it usually is with Patrick Henry and us. They are good competition. It will always be a good game between us.”

Maiden was giant for Patrick Henry (19-10) with 28 kills, four blocks, and 16 digs. Stauffer added 17 kills and 15 digs. Baleigh Belcher delivered 47 assists in the loss.

“It’s hit or miss,” Patrick Henry coach Pam Newberry said. “Chilhowie served really tough and got us out of our game plan a little. Clearly, they just outplayed us tonight, they won fair and square.”

Chilhowie (15-10) will host the Region C runner-up in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Saturday. Patrick Henry also qualifies for state play, going up the road to face the Region C champion on the same day.

Auburn and Giles will meet in the Region C finale tonight.